GO in the Know: New Social Security Allowances & Top Financial News for August 19

The Big Lead: 12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’

The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program, meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security disability benefits. Are you eligible?

SNAP Spotlight: Rhode Island Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee — joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates — recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to support seniors. The move acknowledges that many seniors face food insecurity issues, whether retired or otherwise.

That’s Interesting: How Do I Fight Overpayment of Social Security?

Getting a bigger check than you should from the Social Security Administration might seem like a stroke of luck at first blush, but what it really means is that you’ll have to wade through the bureaucratic gears to deal with the overpayment.

Bonus: Student Loan Holiday May End Soon — How To Begin Repaying Your Debt

The federal student loan payment moratorium comes to an end on September 1 after almost two-and-a-half years of a loan payment hiatus. Whether an extension happens or not, borrowers will need to prepare to resume payments.

