‘We all know someone who is queer’: Seaside Public Library keeps 2 LGBTQ+ children’s books on its shelves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seaside Public Library is keeping two LGBTQ+ children’s books on its shelves despite backlash across the country.

“And Tango Makes Three” is about two penguin dads raising a baby, and “When Aidan Became a Brother” is about a transgender boy coming into his own.

The books have frequently been targeted in conservative states for their content, which critics argue isn’t appropriate for children. Seaside’s city leaders voted to recommend keeping both on shelves — though the final decision is up to the library director.

In a public meeting held prior to the board’s vote, supporters like Tessa James Keller made up the vast majority of testifiers.

“This is an effort to make people like me disappear. Or my children or your children disappear. Or your mother, your father, your sister, your brother,” Keller said. “We all know someone who is queer, we really do. We’re not a scary thing anymore, but that’s what they’re banking on.”

Only one person testified against the books.

