What to know about South Jersey's Wharton State Forest, site of the ABC6 helicopter crash

Wharton State Forest, typically a beloved location for hiking, biking and spending time outside became the site of a fatal 6ABC helicopter crash on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred after 8 p.m. in the area of Quaker Bridge Atsion and Middle roads in Washington Township, Burlington County. Roads in the area were closed by officials.

Where is Wharton State Forest?

This New Jersey park spans across three counties and exists within the heart of the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

The forest is about 20 miles northwest of Atlantic City and 40 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

Vistors can access the forest from multiple major roadways, including the AC Expressway, Garden State Parkway, Rt. 30 and Rt. 206.

How big is Wharton State Forest?

Wharton State Forest is the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey park system.

The park itself is contains over 110,000 acres and takes up portions of Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What to know about Wharton State Forest, site of ABC6 helicopter crash