Do You Know What Southern First Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFST) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Southern First Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFST) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Southern First Bancshares's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 12.26. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $12.26 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Southern First Bancshares:

P/E of 12.26 = $43.34 ÷ $3.53 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Southern First Bancshares Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.7) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as Southern First Bancshares's P/E.

NasdaqGM:SFST Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects Southern First Bancshares will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that Southern First Bancshares grew EPS by a stonking 40% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 26%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Southern First Bancshares's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of US$74m, Southern First Bancshares has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 22% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Southern First Bancshares's P/E Ratio

Southern First Bancshares trades on a P/E ratio of 12.3, which is below the US market average of 18.2. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.