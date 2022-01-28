What we know about a SpaceX rocket that is expected to crash into the moon

Reuters Videos

Acting on a video sent by a resident, rescue crews were dispatched to the area where they found 63 puppies, many of whom were already suffering from hypothermia. It was not immediately clear how the puppies came to be on the streets in the sub-zero temperatures. The puppies were immediately taken to the veterinary clinic, run by the municipality, for treatment. Municipality authorities said they were all in good condition and responded to the treatment. Temperatures in Erzurum dropped to around minus 6 Celcius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the daytime and to around minus 16 (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) at night.