What You Should Know About SpareBank 1 Telemark’s (OB:SBTE) Liquidity

As a small-cap finance stock with a market capitalisation of øre1.3b, the risk and profitability of SpareBank 1 Telemark (OB:SBTE) are largely tied to the underlying economic growth of the region it operates in NO. Since a bank profits from reinvesting its clients’ deposits in the form of loans, negative economic growth may lower deposit levels and demand for loan, adversely impacting its cash flow. After the GFC, a set of reforms called Basel III was imposed in order to strengthen regulation, supervision and risk management in the banking sector. These reforms target bank level regulation and aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from economic stress which could expose financial institutions to vulnerabilities. Its financial position may weaken in an adverse macro event such as political instability which is why it is crucial to understand how well the bank manages its risks. Low levels of leverage coupled with sufficient liquidity may place SpareBank 1 Telemark in a safe position in the face of adverse headwinds. We can measure this risk exposure by analysing three metrics for leverage and liquidity which I will take you through today.

OB:SBTE Historical Debt February 15th 19 More

Why Does SBTE’s Leverage Matter?

Banks with low leverage are better positioned to weather adverse headwinds as they have less debt to pay off. A bank’s leverage may be thought of as the level of assets it owns compared to its own shareholders’ equity. Financial institutions are required to have a certain level of buffer to meet capital adequacy levels. SpareBank 1 Telemark’s leverage level of 7.58x is very safe and substantially below the maximum limit of 20x. With assets 7.58 times equity, the banks has maintained a prudent level of its own fund relative to borrowed fund which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in times of adverse events. Should the bank need to increase its debt levels to meet capital requirements, it will have abundant headroom to do so.

What Is SBTE’s Level of Liquidity?

Handing Money Transparent More

Due to its illiquid nature, loans are an important asset class we should learn more about. Usually, they should not be higher than 70% of total assets, but its current level of 91% means the bank has obviously lent out 20.71% above the sensible upper limit. This means its revenue is reliant on these specific assets which means the bank is also more exposed to default compared to banks with less loans.