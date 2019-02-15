What You Should Know About SpareBank 1 Telemark’s (OB:SBTE) Liquidity

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
As a small-cap finance stock with a market capitalisation of øre1.3b, the risk and profitability of SpareBank 1 Telemark (OB:SBTE) are largely tied to the underlying economic growth of the region it operates in NO. Since a bank profits from reinvesting its clients’ deposits in the form of loans, negative economic growth may lower deposit levels and demand for loan, adversely impacting its cash flow. After the GFC, a set of reforms called Basel III was imposed in order to strengthen regulation, supervision and risk management in the banking sector. These reforms target bank level regulation and aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from economic stress which could expose financial institutions to vulnerabilities. Its financial position may weaken in an adverse macro event such as political instability which is why it is crucial to understand how well the bank manages its risks. Low levels of leverage coupled with sufficient liquidity may place SpareBank 1 Telemark in a safe position in the face of adverse headwinds. We can measure this risk exposure by analysing three metrics for leverage and liquidity which I will take you through today.
Check out our latest analysis for SpareBank 1 Telemark
Why Does SBTE’s Leverage Matter?
Banks with low leverage are better positioned to weather adverse headwinds as they have less debt to pay off. A bank’s leverage may be thought of as the level of assets it owns compared to its own shareholders’ equity. Financial institutions are required to have a certain level of buffer to meet capital adequacy levels. SpareBank 1 Telemark’s leverage level of 7.58x is very safe and substantially below the maximum limit of 20x. With assets 7.58 times equity, the banks has maintained a prudent level of its own fund relative to borrowed fund which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in times of adverse events. Should the bank need to increase its debt levels to meet capital requirements, it will have abundant headroom to do so.
What Is SBTE’s Level of Liquidity?
Due to its illiquid nature, loans are an important asset class we should learn more about. Usually, they should not be higher than 70% of total assets, but its current level of 91% means the bank has obviously lent out 20.71% above the sensible upper limit. This means its revenue is reliant on these specific assets which means the bank is also more exposed to default compared to banks with less loans.
What is SBTE’s Liquidity Discrepancy?
A way banks make money is by lending out its deposits as loans. These loans may be fixed term and often cannot be readily realized, yet customer deposits on the liability side must be paid on-demand and in short notice. This mismatch between illiquid loans and liquid deposits poses a risk for the bank if unusual events occur and requires it to immediately repay its depositors. Compared to the appropriate industry loan to deposit level of 90%, SpareBank 1 Telemark’s ratio of over 148% is unsustainably higher, which places the bank in a very dangerous position given the high liquidity discrepancy. Essentially, for NOK1 of deposits with the bank, it lends out more than NOK1.20 which is unsustainable.
Next Steps:
Keep in mind that a stock investment requires research on more than just its operational side. I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further research:
- Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SBTE’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SBTE’s outlook.
- Valuation: What is SBTE worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SBTE is currently mispriced by the market.
- Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.