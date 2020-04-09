Need To Know: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Speedy Hire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board David James Shearer bought UK£64k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.64 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.55). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David James Shearer.

David James Shearer bought 200.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£0.60. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:SDY Recent Insider Trading April 9th 2020 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£684k worth of Speedy Hire shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Speedy Hire Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Speedy Hire insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Speedy Hire insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Speedy Hire. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Speedy Hire (including 1 which is potentially serious).

