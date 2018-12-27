Need To Know: Spirit Telecom Limited (ASX:ST1) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Spirit Telecom Limited (ASX:ST1).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Spirit Telecom

Spirit Telecom Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Peter Diamond made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.19 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 33.68m shares worth AU$6.8m. Overall, Spirit Telecom insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about AU$0.20 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.15). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:ST1 Insider Trading December 27th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Spirit Telecom Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Spirit Telecom insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Peter Diamond spent AU$944k on stock, and there wasn’t any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Spirit Telecom insiders own 67% of the company, worth about AU$27m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Spirit Telecom Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Spirit Telecom. That’s what I like to see! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.