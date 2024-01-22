What to know about Spring Break 2024 in Pueblo

It's the middle of winter, but Google Trends shows that searches for "Spring Break 2024" are on the rise in southern Colorado.

Colorado State University Pueblo, Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 will similar spring break schedules in 2024. CSU Pueblo will not have classes from Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29.

Spring break will be from March 25 through March 28 at Pueblo D60 and Pueblo D70 schools. The two local school districts will have March 29 off too, as the districts have a four-day week throughout the school year anyway.

Things are different at Pueblo Community College. PCC's spring break is slated from Monday, March 18, through Saturday, March 23, according to PCC's online academic calendar. Spring break dates are the same for the PCC Pueblo, Fremont and Mancos campuses.

What about midterms? Daylight saving time? Spring holidays?

PCC has midterm exams scheduled from Monday, March 4 through Saturday, March 9 — two weeks before spring break. Midterm dates are not listed on CSU Pueblo's online academic calendar.

In addition to being the month of spring break and midterms, March is also the month for the "spring forward" into Daylight Saving Time. This means that Puebloans will lose an hour of sleep in March. However, it won't happen during spring break. The spring forward will be on March 10, 2024, at 3 a.m.

Spring break at CSU Pueblo, Pueblo D60 and Pueblo D70 coincides with Western Christian celebrations of Holy Week — the week before Easter Sunday. Monday, March 25, is also the date of Holi, a Hindu celebration commonly referred to as the Festival of Colors.

Dates for spring break at each college and school district fall within the Islamic calendar month of Ramadan, from Sunday, March 10, to Tuesday, April 9. Celebrations of the Jewish Passover, however, are later in the year from Monday, April 22, to Tuesday, April 30.

Things to do in Pueblo for students on spring break

El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave: General admission to the museum is free for children, active military members and their families. Tickets are $7 for adults 19 to 59 and $5 for seniors 60+. Visit historycolorado.org/el-pueblo-history-museum for more information.

Pueblo Heritage Museum, 201 West B St: Check out exhibits about Indigenous Peoples, local baseball history and more at the Pueblo History Museum. More information can be found at theheritagecenter.us/exhibiters.

Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave: The zoo is open daily, except on major holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the month of March. Military members and their families can enjoy the zoo at a discounted price. See pueblozoo.org/visit for more information.

Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N Santa Fe Ave: Free memberships allowing families of Pueblo D60 students access to museums and activities are valid through the end of 2024. For more information about the arts center, visit sdc-arts.org.

