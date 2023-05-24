What we know about St. Johns Sgt. Michael Kunovich's death and Aguilar Mendez's arrest

Kunovich

The 18-year-old who is charged in the death of a longtime St. Johns County Sheriff's Office sergeant feared being deported back to Guatemala, that's why he said he resisted being patted down outside a Super 8 motel and tried to get away, according to his newly released arrest report.

Vergilio Aguilar Mendez is listed as a homeless migrant worker on his jail sheet and 5-foot-4, 115 pounds, although his arrest report says 5-foot-2, 130 pounds. Sgt. Michael Paul Kunovich also fired his taser at least three times at him during the struggle. That's some of the new details in the documents.

Here's a summary of what The Florida Times-Union knows about the case.

What happened to Sgt. Michael Kunovich on Friday, May 19, 2023?

It began about 9 p.m. when Kunovich, 52, saw the young man in the hotel parking lot at 2550 Florida 16 in St. Augustine, according to the report. That's somewhat contradictory to what the Sheriff's Office's initial news release said, stating Aguilar Mendez was sitting in the dark of a closed business in the 2500 block.

Either way, Kunovich determined it was suspicious. Based on footage from his body-worn camera, once Aguilar Mendez notices his patrol vehicle approaching, he starts to walk away. When the sergeant contacts him and attempts to pat him down, he pulls away and starts to flee.

He tells the officer he does not speak English. A struggle ensues and he ignores verbal commands. Deputy Gavin Higgins arrives, but the 18-year-old continues resisting. Kunovich deploys his taser at least three times, but Aguilar Mendez continues to resist. The arrest report does not indicate if the probes stuck.

While fighting on the ground with Kunovich and deputies, Aguilar Mendez grabs the taser in an attempt to get control of it. They get him cuffed, but he still retrieves a folding pocket knife from his shorts pockets. He refuses to drop it, so they forcefully disarm him. That’s when Kunovich collapses from "medical distress" and did not survive lifesaving measures.

The physical struggle last about 6 minutes, the Sheriff's Office previously said.

What is Vergilio Aguilar Mendez charged with?

Aguilar Mendez is charged with of murder and resisting law enforcement with violence. The murder count is due to a death occurring during the commission of a felony.

What did Vergilio Aguilar Mendez say afterward?

Post-Miranda, Aguilar Mendez confirmed he was resisting because he feared being deported. He also told them he did understand the commands but did not comply in order to try to escape. He also confirmed the accounts about the taser and knife, according to his arrest report.

What is Vergilio Aguilar Mendez's immigration status?

The 18-year-old was living in the United States illegally.

Where is Vergilio Aguilar Mendez being detained?

He is in the St. Johns County jail, where he was initially listed on detainment for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That listing has since been removed. It's unclear if he will be sent to the Baker County jail which is contracted by the federal government to detail such individuals.

What is the process for prosecuting suspects living here illegally?

"In general, ICE does not begin the deportation process while there are active, pending criminal charges," according to Tammy Spicer, public affairs officer for the agency.

Aguilar Mendez

What else is known about Vergilio Aguilar Mendez?

St. Johns authorities list him as a homeless migrant worker from Colotnango, Guatemala, and is 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4 and 115 to 130 pounds. He is being represented in the Public Defender's Office by attorney Rosemarie Peoples.

What is known about Sgt. Michael Kunovich?

Kunovich, a 25-year Sheriff's Office veteran, was divorced with two sons. He most recently served as a sergeant in the Central Region. He started out as a reserve deputy eventually becoming a senior law enforcement deputy, senior internal affairs detective, a patrol shift leader and was on the SWAT team for five years. The Sheriff's Office said he received numerous awards including Meritorious Service in 2003 and 2013, Exceptional Service in 2010 and many letters of commendation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration from Flagler College.

When are the funeral services for Sgt. Michael Kunovich?

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hardage-Giddens-St. Johns at 1285 St. Johns Parkway in Saint Johns. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11757 Old St. Augustine Road with interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery at 4801 San Jose Blvd., both in Jacksonville. A procession will head to the cemetery for people wishing to pay their respects along the road.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Suspect in death of St. Johns Sgt. Michael Kunovich feared deportation