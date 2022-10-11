What we know about Stanley Ford's arson trial for 9 murders in Akron

Stanley Ford sits in the courtroom during a hearing before Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce July 30 in Akron.

The trial of an Akron man accused in nine arson deaths entered its third week on Monday.

Stanley Ford, 62, is accused of more murders than anyone in Summit County history and faces the death penalty.

His trial began Aug. 30 in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce's courtroom.

Ford, who maintains he is innocent, is being held at the Summit County Jail without bond.

More: Akron man's trial for 9 arson deaths set to start ... again

Here’s a look at what we know about Ford’s murder case:

Jurors visit neighborhood where fires occurred

Jurors in the Ford case visited Ford's neighborhood Aug. 30 to see his home and the properties where he is accused of starting fires.

The first house with a fatal fire at 719 Fultz St. is now a vacant lot. The second house, though, is still standing at 693 Fultz St. The charred house has a fence around it.

The fires happened within the same block as two houses Ford owns.

What did attorneys say in openings?

Prosecutors told jurors during opening statements on Aug. 30 that evidence -- including surveillance video, security alarm records and testimony from neighbors -- will show Ford was responsible for the fires.

Defense attorneys, though, urged jurors not to rush to judgment. They said there were other potential suspects.

After openings, the trial ended for the day.

What did witnesses say about Ford's relationship with first fire victim?

In the first day of testimony Aug. 31, several witnesses testified about animosity between Stanley Ford and Lindell Lewis, Ford's neighbor across the street.

This included Tiffany Gary, a nearby neighbor, who said she saw the two men argue several times and once stopped her car to tell them to knock it off.

Lewis, 65, and Gloria Jean Hart, 66, Lewis' girlfriend, were killed in the first fire Ford is accused of starting in April 2016.

How did the lone survivor escape?

Tom Hugley is the only person who survived the fires Ford is accused of setting. He was living in the basement of Lewis' home.

Story continues

Hugley died in December so his testimony from Ford's first trial last March was read to jurors last Thursday.

Hugley said he heard an argument and then realized the house was on fire. He got out of the house but Lewis and Hart weren't so lucky. They both died.

More: Lone survivor of fires Stanley Ford is accused of setting shares his escape story

First fire: What did state's video expert say?

Brad Barkhurst, an analyst for the state fire marshal's office, provided jurors Sept. 1 with a timeline of the events leading up to a fire in April 2016 that claimed the lives of a man and woman.

Barkhurst highlighted surveillance video footage that showed a man trying three times to light the house on fire before it ignited, trapping two residents inside. A man living in the basement of the Fultz Street home escaped.

Barkhurst is the prosecution's key witness, tying together the surveillance footage and security alarm records that prosecutors say show he was responsible for the fatal fires.

What did firefighters say about the second fatal fire?

Firefighters weren't able to save an Akron family trapped in their home in May 2017 and — instead of a rescue — had to find their bodies.

They found a mother, father, five children and the family's dog dead inside the Fultz Street home.

Here's what they said in court on Sept. 10.

Second fire: What did the state's video expert say?

Brad Barkhurst, the state's video expert, testified Monday, Sept. 13 that surveillance video footage shows a man walking and then running back and forth on Fultz street in the hour before the second fatal fire in May 2017.

After the third trip, the house at 693 Fultz St. was on fire, with seven people trapped inside.

Within minutes, firetrucks arrived but it was too late to save the family.

What did Ford tell an Akron detective after the second fatal fire?

When questioned after the second fatal fire, Ford repeatedly denied starting that fire.

Ford claimed he was sleeping and was awoken by his wife who told him there was a fire and said she planned to call 911.

Det. Troy Looney, however, asked Ford about surveillance video footage that showed Ford going into his house before his wife called 911 and when the fire down the street was already underway.

Looney will continue his testimony Wednesday morning. He is the prosecution's final witness. The defense will then have its turn.

Who else confessed to second fatal fire?

The final day of testimony in Ford's murder trial Wednesday focused on another man who confessed to the second fatal fire Ford is accused of setting.

Akron detectives say Patrick Boggs, the estranged husband of Angela Boggs, confessed to another jail inmate that he started the fire in May 2017 that killed Angela, her boyfriend and five of their children.

Detectives were already looking at Boggs, who spent nearly 12 years in prison for attempting to set Angela Boggs on fire, as a suspect.

Det. Troy Looney, though, said Boggs' confession was discredited and he was eliminated as a suspect, with the focus shifting to Ford.

Ford opted against taking the stand, ending the testimony portion of his trial.

Closing arguments will be Monday morning.

Why is Ford being tried again?

Ford's first trial began in March of last year, with a week of testimony before it was put on hold. After several delays, Judge Christine Croce ultimately declared a mistrial. This restarted the process.

Ford’s new trial was scheduled to begin in early March but Croce granted a request from Ford’s attorneys to postpone it until the summer. Joe Gorman and Scott Rilley, Ford’s attorneys, pointed to a continued concern about Ford being able to get a fair trial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murder defendant Stanley Ford, left, listens to proceedings with his attorneys Scott Riley and Joe Gorman in Summit County Common Pleas Court in July 2019.

Were there other delays?

Before the pandemic hit, Ford’s trial was delayed while attorneys debated issues related to his competency, with defense experts finding that Ford has vascular dementia and brain damage.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce listens to defendant Stanley Ford during a status hearing in September 2019.

Croce deemed Ford competent to stand trial and declined a request from his attorneys to remove the death penalty as an option.

Ford also has tried to fire his attorneys, but this wasn’t permitted.

What is Stanley Ford accused of doing?

He is charged with starting three fires in his Akron neighborhood between April 2016 and May 2017. Two people died in a 2016 fire. The second was a car fire in which no one was injured. Seven people perished in the third fire in 2017, including five children.

Prosecutors say Ford had disagreements with his neighbors.

How long will the trial last?

Assistant Prosecutors Brian LoPrinzi and Joe Dangelo are expected to take until mid-September to present their evidence.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutors Brian LoPrinzi, front left, defendant Stanley Ford, back left, sitting next to his attorneys Joe Gorman and Scott Rilley during a hearing before Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce Friday, July 30, 2021 in Akron, Ohio.

Gorman and Rilley will then take over, with their part of the case likely not lasting as long.

If Ford is convicted, the sentencing part of the trial will then begin, with jurors tasked with whether to recommend that he receive the death penalty. Croce would then decide on the sentence.

How can I watch/keep up with the trial?

Because of space limitations and COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators will be permitted in the courtroom. They can watch a livestream of the trial in the magistrate's courtroom.

The trial will also be livestreamed on the Law & Crime network, https://lawandcrime.com, Court TV, www.courttv.com, and Channel 3 in Cleveland, www.wkyc.com.

The Beacon Journal and Cleveland television stations also plan to cover the trial. Look for updates to the trial on Beaconjournal.com and in the daily edition.

Who are the victims in the fatal fires?

Lindell Lewis, 65, and Gloria Jean Hart, 66, Lewis' long-time girlfriend, died in the first fire. Dennis Huggins, 35, Angela Boggs, 38, and their five children, ages 1 to 14, perished in the third fire.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What we know: Stanley Ford's arson trial for 9 Akron murders continues