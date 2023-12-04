What to know to start the week: Holiday events include Simply Christmas, Holiday at The Henry

Many area holiday events are going on this week, here is a look at a few:

Henry Manor

A Holiday at The Henry will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Henry Manor, which is located at 1755 Cedar Hill Road. The Henry has been completely remodeled this year – come take a tour. The Henry is hosting a mini artisan market, free hot cocoa bar, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Photos can be purchased in advance via the Facebook event or in person at the door.

The Henry is an estate wedding venue with character and charm in a beautiful country setting, situated only 5 minutes from Lancaster’s vibrant downtown with so much to choose from - hotels, shops, and great food. The Henry Manor was built in 1869 and all of the original charm still exists today. The Henry features a beautiful park-like setting, mature trees and abundant flowers of all kinds - all conveniently located on Ohio 188 near downtown Lancaster.

Lithopolis hosts Simply Christmas

Lithopolis store owners and organizations are gearing up for Simply Christmas in Lithopolis on Dec. 8 and 9.

There will be a holiday market at The Wagnalls Memorial, 122 West Columbus Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The following events will be happening that day:

Believers Bible Church, free gift-wrapping

Friends of the Library, used book sale

Luke Pruit, iron

Jake and Jan Seabaugh, wood, stained glass

Lang-Weil Studios, pottery

Carolyn Sittler, felted and collection art

Deb Waite, paper arts

Dawn Martinez, 3D printed toys

Ohio Glass Museum

Not Your Kup of Tee, a variety of gift items

Also happening at Wagnalls:

Santa visits at Wagnalls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Basket raffle as a fundraiser for the library. Drawing at 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5.

Pajama story time at 10:30 am and 2:30 p.m. in children’s library

Make and Take crafts in children’s library for elementary ages (afternoon)

88-Keys recitals in Rager Reading Room 11 a.m. to noon and in the auditorium noon to 1 p.m.

Complimentary family photos shoot with Amy Todd 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virtual reality demonstrations in Loft 1 to 3 p.m.

Free family portraits by Photos by AmyLynn

Winterlights

Lancaster Parks and Recreation presents its Winterlights event happening at Alley Park from 6 to 8 p.m. four nights only: Dec. 7, 8, 9, & 10. Parking for this free event is in the field across from the park. Bundle up and walk back the lane leading to the Goslin Nature Center. It is a true experience to see thousands of lights decorating the park, hear the festive music, smell the bonfires, enjoy hot chocolate while roasting a hot dog from the concessions tent, and take a walk around the deck of the nature center to get a glimpse into the snow globe bustling with activity. On Sunday evening, visitors are encouraged to take a hike around the lake while volunteers from ATARA monitor the trail to keep folks safe. Ohio Valley Kettle Corn will be selling special peppermint-flavored corn each evening.

Visit www.lancasterparks.com or call 740-687-6651 for additional information.

Fairfield County Heritage Association Candlelight tour

Join Fairfield County Heritage Association for its annual candlelight tour that will take you through six historic churches in downtown Lancaster from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9. Each church will have a musical performance for you to enjoy.

The First Presbyterian Church Celebration Ringers hand bell choir perform Saturday night, Dec. 14 2019, at the church in downtown Lancaster. The performance was part of Fairfield Heritage Association's 41st annual Candlelight Tour. Hundreds of people walked between seven different churches to hear musical performances.

Churches include:

First United Methodist Church

First Presbyterian Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

First English Lutheran Church

The Basilica of St. Mary

You can choose to start at First United Methodist or First Presbyterian. The order of your tour will vary, but everyone will end at St. Mary for the finale. This is a walking tour so be sure to wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. Limited shuttle service is available. Tickets can be purchased online.

Festival of Lights

The Fairfield County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is open Thanksgiving through Christmas (Sunday-Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.). Throughout the season, expect visits with Santa, kettle corn, desserts, and a concession stand.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: What to know for the week: Holiday events include Simply Christmas, Holiday at The Henry, Winterlights