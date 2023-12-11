What to know to start the week: Tickets available for Columbus Symphony Orchestra event

Tickets still available for Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster, invites the public to a night of beautiful Christmas Music with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Excitement, family emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find during this concert, said Mike Kotora, Music and Worship Pastor at Faith Memorial Church. The Columbus Symphony brings holiday magic along with beautiful decorations, glorious music, heavenly voices and seasonal cheer.

Get your tickets now for this special Christmas concert with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at Faith Memorial Church, 2610 West Fair Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available online, by calling the CBUSArts Ticket Office at 614-469-0939 or Faith Memorial Church at 740-654-1711. Admission is $30 for adults, $10 for children, and children under 2 get in free. For more information about this concert visit www.columbussymphony.com or contact the church office at 740-654¬-1711 or online at www.faithm.ch.

In this program, Columbus Symphony Associate Conductor, Stephen Caracciolo will lead the Columbus Symphony Orchestra through a unique and beautiful evening of Christmas classics featuring vocalists Amy Parker, Soprano, Savanah Gonsoulin, Mezzo Soprano, Dustin Hill, Tenor and Jacob Conrad, Bass.

Some selections in the Christmas program are:

Leontovich / Hayman Carol of the Bells

Tchaikovsy Suite from The Nutcracker, Op 71a

Gruber / Shaffer Silent Night

Arr. Willcocks Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Vaughan Williams/Greaves Fantasia on Greensleves

Adam / Hansen O Holy Night

Anderson Sleigh Ride

Festival of Lights

The Fairfield County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is open Thanksgiving through Christmas (Sunday-Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.). Throughout the season, expect visits with Santa, kettle corn, desserts, and a concession stand.

Meals on Wheels receives grant to support generator project

LANCASTER -- Meals on Wheels Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County recently received a $50,000 grant from the Fairfield County Foundation through multiple funders: Alma S. Busby, Ward R. and Dorothy Delaney Halteman, Wendel Family, Pickering Family, Richard L Roundhouse, and the Fairfield County Foundation Impact Fund for a new gas generator to support refrigeration units for food storage.

“Our goal is to maintain the integrity of the food that is stored in coolers and freezers in the event of power failure which allows us to maintain client services for our meal program.” stated Anna Tobin, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Fairfield County. “We are extremely grateful for the various funds that contributed to the project to bring it to fruition. The support of the Fairfield County Foundation has been instrumental in our ability to meet the capital expenditure investments required of a program of our size and scope.”

