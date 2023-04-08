What we know: State AG settles lawsuit against Newcomerstown firefighter

Firefighter/paramedic Heather Stein-Wells of the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc. is shown talking to students at Newcomerstown East Elementary School about fire safety.

NEWCOMERTOWN ‒ A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought against firefighter/paramedic Heather Stein-Wells over allegations that she failed to comply with state laws regarding nonprofits in managing the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc.

Online records from Franklin County Common Pleas Court showed the Ohio Attorney General's Office had settled the case, but no details were posted. A notation indicated settlement information was to come.

Stein-Wells declined to discuss the agreement. She referred The Times-Reporter to her lawyer, Brad L. Hillyer. His office said he was out Thursday. No replies have come in to email pleas for terms of the settlement from Hillyer or the attorney general.

NERS provides fire response and emergency medical services to the village and nearby townships.

What are the issues?

The attorney general's complaint accused Stein-Wells, a member and former president of the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc., of rule violations that included writing checks from the organization to her business and giving herself a six-figure salary.

Among the allegations in the attorney general's complaint against Stein-Wells:

She assumed sole control of NERS operations, assets and finances when she became its president.

"(A)warded herself an exorbitant six-figure salary from NERS that was never voted upon or approved by independent board members." Her total compensation was listed as $116,882 in 2018, according to a form filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

She wrote several checks from NERS to her business, Silkworm Flowers & Gifts, LLC.

The judge in the case originally filed a default judgment against Stein-Wells in May 2021 because she did not respond to the suit filed in March 2021. He ordered her to pay a $15,000 civil penalty.

But Judge Stephen L. McIntosh subsequently vacated the judgment because the defendant had not been served with a copy of the complaint filed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office. He reinstated the case.

A Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad truck can be seen through the windows of the firehouse door.

Settlement in 2020 case

The suit against Stein-Wells followed a previous legal action, also filed in Franklin County, against NERS itself. The case ended with a September 2020 agreement between the five-member NERS governing board and the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The 2020 agreement between the state and NERS said that Stein-Wells was the principal operator for NERS for many years.

The agreement called for her role to be limited. It included these provisions:

Stein-Wells was not to hold any position as an officer, trustee or director of NERS. She was not to be a signatory on checkbooks, credit or debit cards, certificates of deposit, online banking accounts or any other financial accounts or instruments associated with NERS.

She was permitted to help NERS conduct bingo games through Dec. 31, 2020, during which time she was not to control or access bingo funds. Bingo was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement with the state required financial control of NERS to rest with its board. It was to meet at least every three months, keep written meeting minutes, distribute them to board members and review and reconcile finances at every meeting.

Payroll expenses and purchases of more than $1,000 were to be presented to the board for approval.

Board members were to attend board governance training offered by the Charitable Law Section of the attorney general's office.

New members were to be elected yearly.

The current composition of the NERS board is unclear. Former members John Marstrell, Tom Sauerbrey and Kristie Wilkin have told The Times-Reporter they resigned.

NERS is being investigated by the Ohio Division of EMS, part of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The organization's tax exempt status was automatically revoked by the Internal Revenue Service for failure to file a federal tax return for three consecutive years.

The village has a hired a part-time fire chief and 10 volunteer firefighters to start its own fire department to replace the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad.

