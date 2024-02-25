What we know about the status of a $57 million hotel project planned for Peoria

The old Sully's building and Illinois Central College building are slated to be torn down for a hotel. Yet, the hotel development deal appears to be in doubt.

A hotel development in downtown Peoria has asked for a six-month extension on its deadline to submit plans to city officials.

Developers for a Hilton Garden Inn proposed to be built in the 100 block of Southwest Adams Street had until April 1 to submit their plans or ask for an extension. On Thursday, they requested and received a six-month extension.

An extension allowance was worked into the original deal, so it does not require City Council approval.

Peoria attorney Tom Leiter, who represents project developer Keith Weinstein, said current economic conditions have delayed their plans and they are hoping to see interest rates go down.

"Principally, interest rates are making it really difficult to implement any big commercial projects," Leiter said.

The $57 million project includes a 140-room hotel, 50 residential apartments, a restaurant and convenience store to be built where the old Sully's Bar and Illinois Central College Perley Building once operated on Adams Street.

A rendering of a proposed hotel and apartment complex where the old Sully's restaurant used to be.

Weinstein would get money generated from the added value of the project through a tax-increment financing district, projected to be $900,000 over nine years.

The ICC building Weinstein was to buy, however, was re-listed for sale. Weinstein owns the Sully's site.

"Big commercial projects are kind of at a standstill because of the interest rate environment and the uncertainty of the economy generally," Leiter said.

ICC said the original sale never went through and it has no involvement with any projects.

City councilman Chuck Grayeb, whose 2nd District includes downtown, said it is "fantastic" the developer is still trying to move forward with the project.

"We need something that is really positive downtown across the street from one of our most beautiful buildings — the OSF Ministry Headquarters. We need to clean that side of the street up and I think this will be a fabulous project," Grayeb said.

