seb_ra / iStock.com

Happy Friday — and National Go With Your Gut Day! Take a moment to listen to your gut feeling today and trust it to guide you into your weekend plans. (Did it tell you to get in some rest and relaxation? We fully support this decision.) Read up on today’s top financial stories and enjoy the weekend.

The Big Lead: Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

Who can look forward to a surprise tax refund? How much will it be? And when will you receive it? Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: How To Save Thousands During Medicare Open Enrollment

The Medicare open enrollment period provides an opportunity for the nation’s more than 60 million Medicare beneficiaries to scout ways to get the best out of the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older. But experts say too many seniors don’t take advantage. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: 2.5 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year

According to Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Report 2022, the economy helped the rich get richer and allowed 2021 to set a record for household wealth. Read the full story here

Bonus: 7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

Some of the answers might surprise you. Avoid making the following mistakes that can hurt your retirement savings and lifestyle. Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Stimulus Payments, Medicare Open Enrollment Savings & Top Financial News for Sept. 23