Do You Know About Suga International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:912) ROCE?

Today we'll evaluate Suga International Holdings Limited (HKG:912) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Suga International Holdings:

0.086 = HK$62m ÷ (HK$1.0b - HK$318m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Suga International Holdings has an ROCE of 8.6%.

Is Suga International Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Suga International Holdings's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Suga International Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

The image below shows how Suga International Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:912 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Suga International Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Suga International Holdings's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Suga International Holdings has total assets of HK$1.0b and current liabilities of HK$318m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. Suga International Holdings's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

Our Take On Suga International Holdings's ROCE