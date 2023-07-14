What we know about the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case

A suspect taken into custody in connection with the unsolved serial killings of women found along a New York beach highway has been identified as Rex Heuermann, of Massapequa, Long Island, law enforcement sources tell CBS New York.

There were no immediate details about how Heuermann was identified or what evidence may link him to the case. There was a large police presence Friday morning at a home in the village of Massapequa Park.

Heuermann was expected to appear in court later Friday and authorities were scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET.

Booking photo of Rex Heuermann (inset), arrested in connection with a string of unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island. Police searched a home in Massapequa Park, New York, after he was taken into custody on July 14, 2023. / Credit: Background: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP; Inset: Obtained by CBS New York

The major development comes more than a decade after the discovery of at least 10 women whose bodies were found on Long Island's Gilgo Beach. The long-unsolved killings were the subject of numerous CBS "48 Hours" reports and the 2020 Netflix film "Lost Girls."

Heuermann is an architect who founded the New York City firm RH Consultants and Associates, in 1994, according to the company's website. His clients included Target, Foot Locker, Catholic Charities and American Airlines, the website says.

A "Meet the team" link on the firm's website with Heuermann's photo has been taken down but CBS News obtained a screenshot before it was removed.

Rex Heuermann is pictured in this screenshot from RH Consultants and Associates' website. / Credit: RH Consultants and Associates

"Throughout the years, Rex Heuermann has provided services to other city agencies, not for profit agencies, builders, developers and individual owners of buildings in regard to ADA, NYC and NY State Codes as well as Zoning Consultation," according to the company's website.

Residents of Massapequa Park told CBS New York they were stunned by the news.

"We've been here for about 30 years, and the guy's been quiet, never really bothers anybody," next-door neighbor Etienne DeVilliers told the station. "We were kind of shocked, to tell you the truth."

DeVilliers said Heuermann is married, with two children. He added that his neighbor told him he was an architect.

"Like I said, we're shocked. Because this is a very, very quiet neighborhood. Everybody knows each other, all of our neighbors, we're all friendly. It's never been a problem at all," DeVilliers said.

In a 2022 interview with Bonjour Realty that was posted to YouTube, Heuermann says he was "born and raised on Long Island" and has worked in Manhattan since 1987.

"I'm an architect, I'm an architectural consultant, I'm a troubleshooter," he says, adding that he's adept at interpreting arcane building codes and handles lots of negotiations with the buildings department.

"At home, I have an extensive library of obsolete books" about building codes from the past century, he said.

On Friday, officers converged on a small red house that had been raided earlier in the morning in the suburb about 40 miles east of midtown Manhattan, the Associated Press reported. Investigators were seen outside the home, which appeared to be in disrepair.

"This house sticks out like a sore thumb. There were overgrown shrubs, there was always wood in front of the house," neighbor Gabriella Libardi told the AP. "It was very creepy. I wouldn't send my child there."

Barry Auslander, another neighbor, told the AP the man who lived in the house commuted by train to New York City each morning, wearing a suit and tie.

"It was weird. He looked like a businessman," said Auslander. "But his house is a dump."

In the 2022 interview with Bonjour Realty, Heuermann was asked hypothetically what tool he would be to help elevate his business. He replied that he would be a hammer.

"I have one tool that's pretty much used in almost every job. It's actually a cabinet maker's hammer," he said. "It is persuasive enough when I need to persuade something and it always yields excellent results."

