What we know about the suspect in the Idaho student slayings, Bryan Kohberger

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Police announced on Dec. 30 that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was apprehended the day before in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, a small town about 40 miles north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a press conference that Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, just across the state line in Pullman, Washington.

Kohberger in a dark green vest for his mug shot in front of cinderblock walls and a blue door. (Monroe County Correctional Facility)

Kohberger is suspected in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — four University of Idaho students who were killed in a home near campus on Nov. 13.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at WSU in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, university officials said in a statement on Dec. 30. They added that WSU Police Department had helped Idaho law enforcement officials search both Kohberger’s apartment and office on the WSU campus on Friday morning.

Kohberger did his undergraduate and master’s degree at Desales University, a private catholic university in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. He got his bachelor’s degree in 2020 and finished his graduate studies in June 2022, the school confirmed in a statement. He got his master’s degree in criminal justice, according to the school’s commencement announcement at the time.

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson said that Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder as well as one felony burglary charge. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania, where he is due back in court on Jan. 3.

At that hearing, Kohberger will either opt to fight or waive extradition to Idaho, Thompson said.

Once he has returned to Idaho, more details about his arrest can be made public, Thompson said, but it “can take a while for him to get here.”

The probable cause affidavit, which details the evidence used to charge and arrest Kohberger, will remain sealed until he’s back in the state and is served those papers in a local court.

Story continues

However, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News later on Dec. 30 that DNA played a role in leading investigators to Kohberger.

The four victims in the University of Idaho slayings. (TODAY/NewsConnect)

Police and the local Latah County coroner believe the students were killed inside the house as they slept, though some had defensive wounds. The three women were roommates in the house, while Chapin was Kernodle’s boyfriend who was spending the night, authorities said.

Two other roommates who were unharmed later discovered the bodies and called 911 the next morning, police added.

Thompson confirmed that Kohberger maintained an apartment residence in Pullman as a student, while Fry later added that the suspect is originally from Pennsylvania.

Police in Moscow had previously announced that they have been searching for a white Hyundai Elantra as a possible piece of evidence. During the Dec. 30 press conference, Fry confirmed they found “an Elantra,” though did not specify where.

As of Dec. 30, Fry said, a murder weapon had not been located. He's previously said they believe the students to have been stabbed with a fixed blade knife.

Fry also did not explicitly say that Kohberger acted alone. The police chief said that he believes the community is “safe” as of Dec. 30, but still encouraged residents to remain “vigilant.”

“What I can tell you is that we have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe,” he said.

Moscow police also initially said they believe the stabbings were “targeted” and “isolated,” but later told NBC News they hadn't concluded whether the house or individuals were targeted.

Authorities at the Dec. 30 press conference asked the public to continue submitting tips regarding the slayings and about Kohberger.

“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said. “You all now know the name of the person who has been charged with these offenses. Please get that information out there. Please ask the public, anyone who knows about this individual, to come forward.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com