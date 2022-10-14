What we know about the suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting

Here’s what authorities have shared so far about the suspect in Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh:

How old was the Raleigh shooter?

Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is a 15-year-old white male.

His name was not revealed.

Raleigh police go door to door to ask residents if they are ok and if everyone in their family is accounted for Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2022, in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh, N.C.

Was the Raleigh shooting suspect shot?

The gunman was hospitalized after his capture late Thursday. He was in critical condition Friday morning, the chief said.

It is not clear whether he shot himself or was shot by police or someone else.

A “long standoff” unfolded Thursday afternoon, Patterson said.

What was the motive behind Raleigh shooting?

Police declined to discuss the motive or circumstances of the shooting, but promised to share more details in five days.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listen during a press briefing about a shooting that left five people dead, including an off-duty police officer, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C.

Did Raleigh shooter know the victims?

It’s not yet clear whether the 15-year-old knew any of the victims. Police declined to say.

Patterson said he shot people in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood, then fled in the direction of the Neuse River Greenway Trail, where he continued shooting.

A Raleigh police officer on his way to work, 29-year-old Gabriel Torres, was one of the dead.

Patterson said the crime scene spanned 2 miles and the investigation is ongoing.

What kind of gun did the Raleigh shooter use?

Authorities haven’t said what type of weapon the shooter used.

This is a developing story and will be updated.