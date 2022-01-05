What we know about the suspect in Tuesday's slaying of a state DCFS investigator

Benjamin H. Reed, 32, of Thayer faces charges in the fatal stabbing of DCFS investigator Deidre N. (Graham) Silas, 36, of Springfield.

Details about Reed were few Wednesday.

Here’s what we do know:

Previously: DCFS worker was stabbed to death while responding to report of children in danger in Thayer

Benjamin H. Reed

Where is Reed from?

Reed lives in the 300 West Elm St. home in Thayer where the fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday.

Where was he arrested?

Reed was located at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur after the stabbing. He was taken into custody before 6:30 p.m. after being found by Decatur police. Reed had gone to St. Mary's because of a cut to his hand. The injury was not life threatening and Reed was later treated in Springfield.

Where is he now?

Reed is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail in Springfield. Bond was set at $5 million.

What charges does he face?

Reed was expected to be formally arraigned on first-degree murder charges in Sangamon County Court on Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: What we know about the suspect in slaying of IL DCFS investigator