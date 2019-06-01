What we know about the suspect in the Virginia Beach shooting that killed 12

Virginia Beach Police identified DeWayne Craddock, a public utilities engineer, as the the suspect in a shooting in Virginia Beach that killed 12.

Virginia Beach Police on Saturday identified DeWayne Craddock, a 40-year-old city public utilities engineer, as the the suspect in Friday's shooting at municipal building in Virginia Beach that killed 12 as well as the gunman.

Police Chief James Cervera, speaking at a morning news conference, said it would be the only time his name is mentioned publicly by law enforcement. Craddock was killed in a shootout with police inside the building.

Here's what we know about Craddock:

A longtime city employee

Craddock was an engineer at the Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities for 15 years, police say. He worked in the city's water and sanitary sewers branch and was still employed with the department at the time of the attack, according to authorities.

That contradicts reports by CNN and The Wall Street Journal that have described Craddock as a"disgruntled employee" who had been recently terminated.

Court records in Virginia Beach do not show any prior criminal activity by Craddock.

Had access to building

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said the suspect, as a current employee, had a security pass and was authorized to enter the building.

The building is considered an open-government facility with no additional security to enter, according to authorities. But security passes – like the one police say Craddock posses during the shooting – are needed to access employee offices and conference rooms inside.

Motive unclear

Cervera said police don't have a motive at this point for the attack. He said law enforcement is conducting an "in-depth investigation – pre-incident as well as the incident."

He declined to comment when asked whether the suspect had threatened employees in the past. Authorities would not discuss his personal file, record as an employee or say whether there had been a change in his work status prior to the attack.

Seen brushing his teeth minutes before attack

Joseph Scott, an engineering technician with the department of public works, said he had worked with Craddock before and had a brief interaction with him Friday. Scott said he saw him in the men’s restroom about five minutes before the shooting.

“He was in there brushing his teeth, which he always did after he ate,” Scott said. “I said ‘Hey, how you doing? What are you doing this weekend?’ It was just a brief conversation.”

Reserved with few visitors, neighbors say

Two of Craddock's neighbors Amanda Archer, 22, and her roommate, Cassetty Howerin, 23, said Craddock was a creature of habit who was usually home on Fridays, so seeing him leaving early Friday was out of the ordinary.

They both said he was very short on words and never seemed to have visitors.

“No pet, no wife, no visitors, no nothing,” Howerin said. “I’ve never even seen that man take groceries up to his apartment.”

Spotted sitting motionless in car morning of shooting

As she left her apartment, Archer saw Craddock sitting motionless in his white Subaru early Friday morning but, she thought, he didn’t like to be bothered.

“It’s like now I can’t help but think, what if I did say hello?” said Archer, 22, who lived downstairs from the gunman who police say killed a dozen people. “Would it have changed things, maybe brightened his day? Or would it have made me the first victim?”

'Meathead' at the gym

Howerin said Craddock was very buff and she sometimes saw him wearing gym shirts. “If you think about a ‘meathead’ at the gym, that’s him. He was jacked,” she added.

Howerin said Craddock had a deep love for his cars, which along with the Subaru included a silver Camaro. That love, Howerin said, was why she believed Craddock had at least four cameras perched from various windows and above the door of his two-bedroom apartment.