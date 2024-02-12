Do you know a teen worth celebrating? Nominate them for Arizona Student of the Week

Do you know a high school student worth celebrating?

The Arizona Republic is launching a new feature to recognize the achievements of high school students from across the state.

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

All high schools in Arizona are invited to nominate students to be included in an online poll where azcentral.com readers will vote to choose the Student of the Week. All nominees will be featured, and the number of votes each student receives will not be displayed.

Principals, teachers, guidance counselors and other school officials can submit Student of the Week nominees.

To nominate a student, please gather the following information:

The correct spelling of the student’s name, along with their academic year and the name of their school.

A brief statement (150 words or fewer) explaining why the student is deserving of Student of the Week. Please do not include sensitive information, like the student's grades, GPA or test scores.

A photo of the student and the name of the person who shot the photo. Please ensure you have permission from the photographer for the image to be used by The Arizona Republic/azcentral.com. School photos are rarely acceptable without a release from the photographer.

Your name, phone number, email address and title.

Nominations or questions can be submitted via email to studentoftheweek@azcentral.com.

Before hitting "send" on a nomination, please confirm you have the permission required by your district or school to release the student's information and photo, which may mean asking for the consent of the student and their guardian.

