What We Know About Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory

If you’ve seen 50 Cent’s 2021 Starz series, “BMF” then you’re probably well acquainted with the Black Mafia Family. The notorious crime family hailed from South Detroit and was run by brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. By the early 2000s, the crime duo was overseeing a large cocaine distribution operation across the United States. But in 2005 the brothers were arrested and later pleaded guilty to their crimes in 2007. Both brothers were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The BMF story has spawned multiple documentaries and TV series. In addition to the Starz scripted series, there is reportedly a docuseries in the works—Starz and 50 Cent will also produce the docuseries.

President and CEO of Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch, released a statement saying, “The success of ‘BMF’ demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory Brothers.”

Due to its season premiere success, the Starz Series is slated for a second season, though the release date hasn’t been set yet.

On the show Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is played by his actual son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory is played by Abraham Da’Vinchi Juste.

But who is the real-life Terry Flenory?

Learn more about his life and the latest news surrounding him.

He started a drug empire with his older brother.

The brothers started dealing cocaine when they were only teenagers in high school. Their wheeling and dealing began in the late 1980s, and by the early 2000s, the brothers had built a strong drug empire.

According to the US Department of Justice: “At its peak during 2003-2004, the BMF was moving hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into Atlanta, Detroit, and other distribution hubs every month.”

After a falling out in 2001, Terry relocated to Los Angeles to start his own drug operation—separate from his older brother. But in 2005 both brothers were apprehended by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and arrested.

He was released on house arrest due to COVID.

Terry Flenory was released from prison on May 5, 2020. He was granted a compassionate release due to his ailing health and an effort from the Federal Bureau of Prisons to release certain inmates to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terry will serve the rest of his sentence at home on house arrest. His brother Demetrius also sought the same release but was denied because the judge felt he hadn’t changed and continued to promote himself as a drug kingpin. Demetrius was expected to serve his sentence until 2032, but according to various sources, his new release date is now scheduled for 2028.

He has ties to famous hip-hop artists.

On top of their drug empire, the brothers also started a hip-hop record label, BMF Entertainment. While BMF may have been created initially as a way to launder money generated by the sales of cocaine it was also a legitimate business.

The Flenory brothers were known to associate with high-profile hip-hop artists like Jay-Z, Diddy, T.I., Young Jeezy, Trina, Fabolous, and Shawty Lo. The record label released music from artists such as Bleu DaVinci (who was also charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine).