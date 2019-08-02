What Should You Know About TFF Group's (EPA:TFF) Growth?

On 30 April 2019, TFF Group (EPA:TFF) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 18% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 2.2%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €31m, we can expect this to reach €36m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for TFF Group in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will TFF Group perform in the near future?

The view from 3 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of TFF's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 14% based on the most recent earnings level of €31m to the final forecast of €47m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €2.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.42. In 2022, TFF's profit margin will have expanded from 11% to 14%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For TFF Group, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is TFF Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TFF Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of TFF Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

