What to know for Thanksgiving weekend in Wilmington: Holiday events, Black Friday and more

Welcome to the weekly Port City Life newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter John Staton.

First of all, happy Thanksgiving! As you read this, I hope you're enjoying one of your favorite holiday foods or, more importantly, are in the warm embrace of family and/or friends.

You can only have so much family time, though, so let's take a look at what the first big holiday weekend of 2023 has in store.

Weekend weather outlook

It looks like we got most of the rain out of the way on Wednesday and will have weather that's halfway decent, if a bit cooler, for the holiday weekend. Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain, highs around 60 and lows in the low 40s.

Go | See | Do

The North Carolina Holiday Flotilla returns to Wrightsville Beach.

If you're not in a festive mood yet, you will be this weekend after the Christmas- and holiday-themed events take over the local events calendar. Check out our list of more than 40 shows, concerts, parades, tree lightings and more happening between now and Dec. 25.

This weekend marks the 40th year for the N.C. Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach, which features a lighted nighttime boat parade, fireworks and more. Downtown, the annual lighting of the big artificial Christmas tree at Water and Market streets will kick off the holiday shopping season on Friday, and Opera House Theatre Co. brings its "Very Merry Downtown Christmas" show to the Brooklyn Arts Center.

Holiday happenings: 43 can't-miss Wilmington holiday events: Parades, shows, concerts, Nutcrackers and more

The Dish with Port City Foodies

A new steakhouse is opening near Wrightsville Beach in a spot formerly occupied by a near-legendary local establishment. Food writer Allison Ballard has the deets.

Plus, the heartwarming story of a Wrightsville Beach bar whose annual drive to provide bikes for needy kids just keeps getting bigger every year.

Getting to know Wilmington music

Wilmington band Doggy Daycare's new single is "acid walk."

It's been a banner year for new music in Wilmington, a corncucopia overflowing with good songs, if you're feeling the Thanksgiving vibes. We've made a playlist of 15 of some of the best new songs to be born in Wilmington this year, from rock and pop to folk and hip-hop.

Local tuneage: 15 great new songs by Wilmington-area artists that you need to listen to right now

News you can use

With strikes by writers and actors settled, or nearly settled, film and TV production should start creeping back into Wilmington soon. It might not happen as quickly as some might hope or think, however. Find out why.

Plus, three golf courses in Brunswick County have been sold. Here's what to know. And we've got some tips on Black Friday shopping in Wilmington.

Wilmywood: The strikes are settled, but some see slower times ahead for Wilmington's film industry

Let’s get social

Happy holidays

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What to do in Wilmington for Thanksgiving weekend, Black Friday 2023