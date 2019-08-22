Need To Know: Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Theralase Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director of Business Development Roger Dumoulin-White bought CA$170k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.35 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.27). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$348k for 996k shares purchased. In the last twelve months Theralase Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Theralase Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.0% of Theralase Technologies shares, worth about CA$2.7m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Theralase Technologies Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Theralase Technologies insiders bought more shares in the company.