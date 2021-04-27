What you need to know if you are thinking of cruising this summer

Taylor Dolven
·9 min read

After more than a year without cruises, it looks like vacations at sea may finally become available for U.S. residents in the Caribbean and elsewhere this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

But unlike before COVID-19, cruisers won’t be able to hop on ships in U.S. ports just yet. Instead, they’ll have to fly to the Caribbean if they want to cruise in June, July or August.

Several cruise lines are selling summer cruises to U.S. residents in the Mediterranean as well, though some still lack approvals from countries. There’s progress though: In late April, the European Commission announced it would allow American tourists who have been vaccinated to visit Europe this summer, though no timeline was given.

Here’s where ships are going plus advice on whether you can cruise safely.

IS IT SAFE TO CRUISE?

According to CDC recommendations, the answer is no.

As of early April, vaccinated people can safely travel domestically by air, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the health agency’s Level 4 warning — it’s highest — against cruise travel remains in place, citing the increased risk of getting COVID-19 on a cruise ship. The CDC recommends all people avoid travel on cruise ships worldwide.

Cruising in the Caribbean at this stage in the pandemic is “a bad idea,” according to Dr. Michael Callahan, director of the Clinical Translation, Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, who worked on the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess COVID-19 evacuations last year. He’s particularly worried about COVID-19 variants emerging in the Caribbean and the potential for cruise travel to spread those variants to countries with low vaccination rates and testing and hospital capacity.

Though testing before travel and requiring vaccinations can reduce risk to cruise passengers and crew, the protocols do not create an immunity bubble, he said, noting that tests and vaccines will not block everyone who has the virus.

“Adding several partially effective steps to prevent infected passengers from boarding a cruise ship is not prevention, it’s risk reduction,” he said.

That said, cruise companies have announced new pandemic cruising protocols that passengers will have to follow. In addition, Caribbean countries have their own evolving COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for visitors.

What if I’m vaccinated?

If someone decides to take a cruise and is fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends they get a PCR test three to five days before the cruise. (Many countries require this; be sure to check.)

Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Florida International University, said the number one way to lower the risk of getting COVID-19 on a cruise ship is to make sure everyone on board, both passengers and crew, is vaccinated. Still, the risk of getting COVID-19 in airport terminals while traveling to the ship and while on board remains. Other factors like the traveler’s underlying health conditions, the company’s mask requirements, and the vaccination and hospitalization rates in the countries the cruise will be visiting are all important to consider, too, she said.

“There’s nothing a pathogen likes more than a place crowded with humans,” she said. “It’s a question of what someone is willing to tolerate.”

Callahan recommends anyone considering taking a cruise this summer get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within 60 days of boarding the ship and take an antibody test within the month before boarding. If possible, he recommends passengers make reservations for meals and onboard activities that include only the people in their travel group, and avoid mixing and mingling with people outside their group, especially in settings like multi-story promenades. He recommends passengers wear masks at all times outside their cabin and prioritize cruises to nowhere over cruises with port calls.

What if I’m not vaccinated?

If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends getting a PCR test three to five days before the cruise; afterward, you should stay home for seven days even if you test negative.

If you’re not fully vaccinated and you don’t test prior to your sailing, the CDC recommends you stay home for 10 days after your cruise.

If someone recovered from COVID-19 in the last three months decides to cruise, they do not need to be tested or stay home unless they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Where and when can I cruise?

Beginning in June, Royal Caribbean Group plans to launch seven-night cruises on its Adventure of the Seas ship from Nassau, The Bahamas, visiting Cozumel, Mexico, Grand Bahama Island and the company’s private island in the Bahamas and seven-night cruises on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium ship from Phillipsburg, St. Maarten, visiting Curaçao, Aruba and Barbados.

In July, Royal Caribbean Group plans to launch seven-night cruises from Bermuda on its Vision of the Seas ship visiting its private island in the Bahamas and Carnival Corporation’s Seabourn plans to launch six-night and 13-night cruises from Barbados on its Seabourn Odyssey ship visiting Grenada, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, St. Maarten, Jost Van Dyke and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Also in June, Windstar plans to launch seven-night cruises on its Star Breeze ship from St. Maarten visiting Anguilla; Jost van Dyke, Soper’s Hole, Tortola, Norman Island and Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands; and Saint Barthélemy.

In July, Crystal Cruises plans to launch seven-night cruises on its Crystal Serenity ship from Nassau and Bimini, The Bahamas, visiting Bahamian islands of Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador Island and Long Island.

In August, Norwegian Cruise Line plans to launch six-night cruises on its Norwegian Joy ship from Montego Bay, Jamaica, visiting its private beach in Belize, Roatán, Honduras, Cozumel, Mexico and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and six-night cruises on its Norwegian Gem ship from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, visiting Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Antigua.

In addition, several U.S. cruise lines are booking Americans on cruises in the Mediterranean. To date, only a handful of Western European countries have said they will allow Americans to cruise — though restrictions may soon be loosened for those who are vaccinated.

Which lines require vaccines?

Royal Caribbean Group, including Celebrity Cruises, will require all crew and passengers over 18 to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before embarkation with vaccines authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO).

Windstar will require all passengers to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before embarkation using any vaccine approved by the passenger’s home country. It will not require crew to be vaccinated.

Crystal Cruises will require all passengers to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before embarkation using vaccines approved by the country passengers are entering to get on the cruise. It will not require crew to be vaccinated.

Norwegian Cruise Line will require all crew and passengers to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before embarkation using vaccines authorized for use by the FDA, WHO, or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Carnival Corporation’s Seabourn will require all crew and passengers to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before embarkation

Are COVID tests required?

Many of the countries where cruises are launching this summer require COVID tests. Be sure to check requirements.

As for the cruise lines:

Royal Caribbean Group, including Celebrity Cruises, will require passengers under the age of 18 to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test result. The company did not set a time frame for the test.

Windstar will administer a free COVID-19 antigen test for all passengers at the pier prior to boarding. A negative test result is required to board.

Crystal Cruises will require passengers to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arriving in the Bahamas, as required by the country.

Norwegian Cruise Line will require all passengers to take a COVID-19 antigen test prior to boarding and receive a negative result.

Seabourn has not yet announced its testing requirements.

Will ships sail full?

Royal Caribbean Group, including Celebrity Cruises, has not yet announced at what capacity its ships will be operating.

Windstar cruises will be operating at less than 80% this summer.

Crystal Cruises will operate its Crystal Serenity ship with around 900 passengers, down from its regular occupancy of 980.

Norwegian Cruise Line will operate its ships at reduced capacity. The company did not specify how full the ships will be.

Seabourn will operate its ship at lower capacity, but did not specify what capacity.

Will masks be required onboard?

Royal Caribbean Group, including Celebrity Cruises, has not yet decided whether passenger will be required to wear masks.

Windstar will require passengers to wear masks indoors in public spaces except when eating and drinking.

Crystal Cruises will require passengers to wear masks in restaurants before being seated, show lounges, casino, fitness center, elevators, ship tenders, shoreside terminals and tour dispatch areas.

Norwegian Cruise Line will require passengers to wear masks while indoors except for in their rooms and while eating and drinking in restaurants, bars and lounges, and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Seabourn will require passengers to wear masks “whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained both on board and during excursions.”

What happens if there’s an outbreak?

Royal Caribbean Group, including Celebrity Cruises, will end a cruise immediately if “a certain threshold level of COVID-19 is detected onboard the ship.” The company did not specify what that threshold is and how it will evacuate passengers and crew.

Windstar said the company is setting aside rooms for isolation and quarantine on board and will comply with all government requirements at the time and place of the outbreak.

Crystal Cruises said the company is currently developing evacuation and repatriation plans with guidance from each destination’s health departments.

Norwegian Cruise Line said it has a “thorough mobilization and response plan” in case of an outbreak to treat sick passengers and crew and get people home safely. The company did not provide more detail.

Seabourn did not provide plans for what it will do in the case of an outbreak.

Recommended Stories

  • Pier operator fighting Key West cruise referendum gives DeSantis’ committee $1 million

    The business developer who operates the Key West pier, which gets most of the city’s cruise ship traffic, has donated nearly $1 million to the political committee of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Legislation that would overturn a voter-approved referendum to limit cruise traffic is up for a vote in the House Tuesday and may soon be on its way to the governor’s desk.

  • Europe’s decision to allow vaccinated US tourists will ‘lead to a flurry of new bookings,’ expert says

    The European Union is reversing its yearlong stance on American tourists and this summer will welcome vaccinated U.S. passport holders.

  • Can I visit Portugal? Latest travel advice as country nears 'green' list

    Portugal is mooted for inclusion on the 'green' list next month after 24 hours without a Covid death. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is expected to announce the traffic light system labels on May 7, for a May 17 resumption of international travel, with much of Europe expected to be 'amber'. But if Portugal goes green, British holidaymakers will only require a negative PCR test to make their trip possible and dodge the need to quarantine for 11 days in government-approved hotels at a cost of up to £1,750 per person. The news is the most purposeful step yet towards summer holidays in Portugal, with the country already having proclaimed it wanted to open to Britons with vaccinations or negative Covid tests from mid-May. Here’s everything we know so far about visiting Portugal. Am I allowed to travel to Portugal? Until at least May 17, only those with an essential reason to leave Britain may do so. The UK does not consider a holiday to be essential; only those travelling for work, or for other permitted reasons (such as a house purchase or a wedding; the list is actually rather extensive) are allowed beyond our shores. If you are allowed to travel, you must still quarantine for 10 days when you return home (and take three tests; see below). Currently, Portugal’s borders are closed to most Britons, however, ministers have said they hope to welcome British tourists 'restriction-free' from mid-May. Rita Marques, secretary of state for tourism, told the BBC: "I do believe that Portugal will soon allow restriction-free travel, not only for vaccinated people, but those who are immune or who test negative. We hope to welcome British tourists from 17 May." "Everything will be ready by mid May." In the meantime, the Foreign Office (FCDO) advises: "If you are travelling to Portugal as a resident, be prepared to show evidence of your residence status, such as your residence card or certificate, to your airline and to the immigration officer on arrival. "If you are travelling to Portugal for essential purposes, be prepared to show evidence to support your reason for travel, to your airline and to the immigration officer on arrival." For further information, see the Portuguese Immigration Service website. Do I need to take a test? Yes. The Foreign Office website explains: "All passengers, excluding children up to the age of 2, travelling to Portugal must show a negative RT-PCR test result at the time of boarding. The test must have been taken within 72 hours of departure. Your airline is likely to deny boarding if you cannot provide this at check-in. Check with your airline before you travel." Furthermore, you will need to take another test no more than 72 hours before returning to the UK, and then a further two tests after you return (on day 2 and day 8), at a potential cost of £210 per person. All in all, it’s a costly endeavour. When will holidays to Portugal be allowed to resume? That is the big question. The UK has said holidays will not be able to restart until at least May 17, but this date is subject to review. We are hoping to learn more on May 7, when the Government reveals which countries are destined for which list|. However, with new cases rates in Portugal having fallen nearly to UK levels, a vaccination rollout continuing apace and the country having just been without a single Covid death for 24 hours, the prospects of a Portugal holiday are starting to look up. As it stands, according to genome sequencing, the country also has minimal exposure to potential variants.

  • 9 Mistakes to Avoid on Your Next Disney Vacation, According to a Theme Park Expert

    Make your next Disney theme park vacation even more magical by avoiding these nine common travel mistakes.

  • Do you still need to wear a mask if you’re fully vaccinated?

    'Fully vaccinated people can still carry the virus, but are very unlikely to get sick from it,' said Dr. Victoria Ward, a clinical professor at Stanford University and pediatrician

  • British Airways CEO says 'great opportunity' for UK-U.S. travel

    LONDON (Reuters) -The chief executive of British Airways said there was a "great opportunity" for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates, and said he was optimistic for European travel from June onwards. British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle, who took the helm of the IAG-owned airline in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis last October, said that travel between Britain and the United States should be restriction-free.

  • Alaska senator drives, takes ferry after airline suspension

    Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold drove through part of Canada and took a ferry to reach the state's capital over the weekend after Alaska Airlines suspended her from its flights for what it called her “continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” Reinbold on Monday described the two-day trip as smooth yet “adventuresome," saying she saw caribou and whales. “As we pulled into Juneau, Juneau never looked so good to me, I will tell you that much, just because I wanted to be here for my work,” the Republican from the Anchorage suburb of Eagle River told reporters.

  • Why COVID-19 cases haven't seen sharp drop despite spike in vaccinations

    States across the country are reporting large numbers of people getting their coronavirus shots, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 95 million doses have been administered over the last month alone. Regardless, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has not decreased dramatically, in fact, there is a seven-day average hovering around 60,000 cases a day, according to CDC data. "We're getting there," Brownstein said.

  • Unionized workers have more job satisfaction — but for a sobering reason

    A new study on the effects of union membership comes after a high-profile defeat for organized labor at an Amazon fulfillment center.

  • Jayson Tatum with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/25/2021

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Popped, Then Dropped on Monday

    Over the weekend, it was two steps forward, one step back for cruise line stocks such as Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). At 11:05 a.m. EDT on Monday, shares of Norwegian Cruise were holding on to a 2% gain, and both Carnival and Royal Caribbean were up a bit more than 1%.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to make fresh plea for bail in New York

    Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell will step up their plea for the 59-year-old socialite to be released pending her trial on sex trafficking charges. Ms Maxwell's legal team is due to appear before the federal appeals court in Manhattan on Monday hoping to secure bail, which has been denied three times. The plea will be opposed not only by prosecutors but also lawyers for her alleged victims. The latest push for Ms Maxwell to be released on bail comes after photographs of her and Jeffrey Epstein visiting Bill Clinton at the White House surfaced over the weekend. They were reportedly given a tour of the presidential residence at the East Room during a reception for people who had contributed towards the renovation of the Oval Office. Mr Clinton and Mr Epstein were friends prior to the late financier's conviction in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution.

  • JetBlue and American Airlines Add Routes as Alliance Faces Antitrust Scrutiny

    Last July, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced a wide-ranging partnership designed to improve their competitive positions in New York and Boston. Last week, American and JetBlue rolled out the next phase of their alliance, again announcing dozens of new routes. With antitrust regulators at the Department of Justice taking a closer look at the airlines' plans to cooperate, the timing couldn't have been better.

  • The No. 5 best high school in the country is in Miami, ranks U.S. News & World Report

    The best high school ranked in Florida — and the fifth best in the nation — continues to be right here in Miami, according to the 2021 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

  • Opinion: Mikaela Shiffrin finds a way through grief after father's sudden death

    Each named US Ski & Snowboard athlete received one-time payment of $1,300 for COVID-19 relief through Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund

  • People of color face multiple barriers to vaccine access — including ‘skepticism of a system that has treated them poorly’

    With early vaccination data in Philadelphia showing racial disparities, leaders from Penn Medicine, Mercy Catholic Medical Center and the community launched three clinics in a church, a high-school gym and a recreation center in predominantly Black neighborhoods. The sheer number of patients vaccinated at these clinics — at least 3,800 — belied concerns about vaccine hesitancy among people of color, said Nida Al-Ramahi, a Penn Medicine administrative fellow who co-authored a NEJM Catalyst commentary article about the clinics. The clinics owe their success, in part, to a “no/low-tech” approach that used automated text messages and phone calls to schedule appointments rather than a website (a 102-year-old was able to sign up, Al-Ramahi said); the location of these clinics being close to where people reside; and partnerships with grassroots organizations and faith leaders.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’