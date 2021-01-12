What we know about those arrested after the Capitol riots

Many of President Donald Trump's supporters who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week weren't shy about making their identities known.

As rioters climbed over the barricades and entered the building, people — often maskless — livestreamed the events, posted pictures to social media and paraded around the building, smashing windows and destroying property as members of Congress hid.

Now, federal authorities are using the images some rioters posted to make arrests as more information comes to light about who stormed the Capitol.

Here are some of the people who were part of the melee.

Richard Barnett

Image: Riot at the Capitol (Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images)

An image of Richard Barnett — captured with his foot on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — quickly went viral last week. Barnett looked relaxed as he reclined in an office chair and as he later took an envelope from her office.

"I wrote her a nasty note," Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, was reported to have said by a New York Times reporter who tweeted that he spoke with Barnett after he left Pelosi's office.

He was arrested Friday in Arkansas on federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, the Justice Department said.

Barnett said that he knocked on the door but was swept inside by other rioters.

His hometown's mayor, Kurt Maddox, condemned his alleged actions, saying, "It's a shame something like this is what puts you in the public eye."

Jake Angeli

Image: Capitol riot (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Jake Angeli was among the people whose images became the public faces of the riot. Donning a fur hat with horns and American-flag inspired face paint, Angeli stormed the Capitol bare-chested and gloated in the aftermath.

"The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win," Angeli, 33, said last week.

Angeli, whose legal name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, is a QAnon-supporting YouTuber who also was among the pro-Trump protesters who gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix on Nov. 5, claiming that the election was stolen.

He was arrested Saturday in connection with the riot. Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said Angeli was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Before he was taken into custody, Angeli compared his actions to those of Mohandas K. Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

"What I was doing was civil disobedience," he said. "I didn't do anything wrong. ... I walked through an open door, dude."

Leonard Guthrie

Leonard Guthrie of Cape May, New Jersey, attended the protest and doesn't blame Trump for the violence.

Guthrie, 48, told NBC Philadelphia that he didn't enter the building and that he was arrested after he crossed a police line, admitting that he "disobeyed a law."

Calling the protesters who stormed the building "stupid," Guthrie said their actions were "not what this was about."

"This was about revival. It wasn't about kicking doors," he said, emphasizing he didn't believe Trump incited the violence.

In some of his public posts, Guthrie talks about the threat of the loose collection of activists known as antifa: "We may be called tinfoil hat groups, but I'll wear my tinfoil knowing my family and militia family is ready just in case."

Guthrie, who didn't return requests for comment, was arrested the day of the riot and charged with unlawful entry. He was released overnight, and on his drive home, he hit a deer.

"Nice end to what started out as a God-filled day," he said of the collision.

Mark Leffingwell

Mark Leffingwell was charged Thursday with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

The Justice Department alleged that Leffingwell "entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest." He was also charged with unlawful and violent entry.

Leffingwell, of Seattle, was released on personal recognizance to his wife, NBC affiliate KING of Seattle reported. Leffingwell couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Eric Gavelek Munchel

Image: Riot at the Capitol (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Eric Gavelek Munchel, whom the internet dubbed the "zip tie guy," was arrested Sunday on federal charges.

Munchel, of Tennessee, was "charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," the Justice Department said. It is not clear whether Munchel has an attorney.

Munchel, a former bartender in Florida, was photographed in the Senate chamber wearing a mask and carrying plastic restraints.

"Photos depicting his presence show a person who appears to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day," authorities said.

Derrick Evans

Image: Riot in the Capitol (Sholten Singer / The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

One of the people who forced members of Congress to hide from the riot was himself a legislator.

The man, Derrick Evans, a Republican state representative in West Virginia, was arrested by federal authorities Friday on charges of entering a restricted building and violent entry.

Evans "streamed live to his Facebook page a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol," the Justice Department said in a news release.

In the video, which has been deleted, Evans shouted: "We're in! We're in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!" according to authorities.

"Bring the tear gas. We don't care," Evans is heard yelling. "We're taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today's a test run. We're taking this country back."

At another point, he is heard asking, "Where's the Proud Boys?" referring to the far-right, all-male self-described group of "Western chauvinists."

As rioters pushed past officers, Evans said on the stream that he hadn't touched anything and that he was just watching. Evans told people not to vandalize before yelling, "Patriots inside, baby."

In a Facebook post defending his actions, Evans said he was there as an "independent member of the media."

The West Virginia Democratic Party called for Evans to resign. Before his arrest, his attorney said he wouldn't be resigning, because "he was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and film a historic and dynamic event."

But Evans resigned Saturday in a short letter to the state's governor, which provided no comment beyond the announcement.

Adam Johnson

Image: Riot at the Capitol (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Adam Johnson, 36, was charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building, theft of government property and violent entry on Capitol grounds after he was seen carrying the House speaker's lectern through the Capitol.

Authorities said they found Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, through a "search of open sources," as his image carrying the lectern was blasted across the country.

In the picture, Johnson smiled while wearing a Trump hat.

Johnson, the father of five children, was released Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"He'd like to just get home to his family," his attorney, David Bigney, told the Times.

Johnson and his attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Aaron Mostofsky

IMAGE: Riot at the Capitol (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

The son of a New York judge was among the rioters.

The man, Aaron Mostofsky, wore furs while storming the Capitol. A spokesperson for his father, Judge Shlomo Mostofsky of King's County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, confirmed to Law360 that it was, indeed, his son pictured in the Capitol.

In an interview with the New York Post during the riot, Aaron Mostofsky, who gave only his first name, said he stormed the Capitol because the election was "stolen." The Post said Mostofsky was holding a Capitol Police riot shield, which he claimed he had found on the floor.

He was spotted by the Post leaving his house Friday, and it is unclear whether charges are being brought.

A representative for his father, the judge, didn't respond to requests for comment.