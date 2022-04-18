What to know about three Easter weekend mass shootings

The U.S. saw multiple mass shootings over the Easter weekend, leaving two teenagers dead and at least 31 people injured.

Two of the shootings occurred in South Carolina, while another happened Pittsburgh, Penn.

The incidents follow the mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday that left 29 injured. New York authorities arrested and charged 62-year-old Frank R. James as the lone suspect in the incident.

Here’s what to know about the Easter weekend shootings:

Pittsburgh shooting

In a statement on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Police Department (PPD) said two teenagers were killed in a mass shooting at a residential home being rented out as an Airbnb.

Authorities responded to a call about multiple gunshots at the property early Sunday morning, arriving as several teenagers and minors fled the scene on foot and by vehicle.

“The initial investigation reveals a large party was being held at the short-term rental property, with as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage,” PPD said in a statement.

“As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home.”

Two males who were suffering gunshot wounds at the scene were transferred to nearby medical facilities, where they were pronounced dead.

Police reported a total of 10 gunshot victims at the scene, and said they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.

No arrests had been made in the incident as of Sunday evening.

South Carolina mall shooting

At least 14 people were injured in a shootout at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, according to the city police department.

At a news conference, Columbia Police Department police chief William Holbrook said officers responded to reports of gunshots at the Columbiana Centre shopping mall.

Those injured ranged from 15 to 73 years old, and no fatalities were reported.

Holbrook added at the news conference that authorities do not believe the shooting was a random incident, but said it’s too early to say whether it was gang-related.

“We believe that [the] individuals that were armed knew each other, and there was some type of conflict that occurred that resulted in gunfire,” Holbrook said.

On Sunday, authorities arrested 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price in connection to the shooting. He was one of the three “persons of interest” taken in by authorities after the shooting; the other two were reportedly released.

Price, who had prior run-ins with law enforcement, was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

South Carolina nightclub shooting

At least nine people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Furman, South Carolina, on Saturday night, though no fatalities were reported, according to Nexstar affiliate WCBD.

South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said on Sunday it is investigating the shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, about 50 miles north of Savannah.

SLED added the shooting resulted from an altercation at the nightclub. The agency noted the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office asked it to investigate the incident.

The Hill has reached out to SLED for comment on its investigation, and whether any arrests have been made.

