What we know about the three shootings that occurred in Burlington this weekend

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a series of shootings over the weekend that left one man injured and damaged a vehicle.

At 10:09 p.m. Friday, the BPD responded to reports of several shots being fired near the 1000 block of Summer Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 18 shell casings near the area of Summer and South streets and near the 1600 block of South Street.

No victims or property damage were located at the scene.

At 5:12 a.m. Saturday. Burlington police were called to the 1900 block of South Central Avenue for a report of a shooting incident.

When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. The man was taken to Southeast Iowa Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

At 11:24 p.m. Saturday, Burlington police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Central Avenue for another shots-fired report.

Investigators located eight spent shell casings in the area of South Central Avenue and 10th Street.

Officers also located an occupied vehicle in the area with bullet holes. The occupants of that vehicle were unharmed.

The BPD said it is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.

The three incidents are being investigated by the BPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

"The Burlington Police Department will be increasing our presence and conducting directed patrols in the targeted areas of the shots fired," said Major Adam Schaefer of the Burlington Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

The shootings came after the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force conducted multiple search warrants in the Greater Burlington area on Friday. Those warrants were related to ongoing narcotics trafficking investigations, according to another press release by the BPD.

Further information about the warrants has not been released.

