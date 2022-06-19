13 Ways To Tell If It's A Good Time To Buy A House, According To A Financial Expert
Buying a home is the biggest purchase most of us will ever make. And knowing when the time is right can be tricky, because you have to consider everything from where you are in life to what's going on in the housing market.
IFC / Via Giphy / giphy.com
Hello, stress!
It isn't an easy to decision to make. For anyone. So we leaned on Amy Richardson, a certified financial planner with Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium, to share the considerations she takes with her clients.
Comedy Central / Via Giphy / giphy.com
PS: If you're really lost on this whole homebuying thing, it might make sense to connect with a financial planner. Their job is to offer advice and set up a plan that is specific to you and your financial situation.
1.For starters, you should have a stable income.
2.And a healthy debt-to-income ratio.
3.Keep in mind that buying a house should never jeopardize your other financial goals.
E! / Via Giphy / giphy.com
Your financial health is a broad concept that encompasses everything from debt to retirement to college savings. If buying a house is going to keep you from contributing to your retirement savings or force you to rack up credit card debt, it's not worth it.
"In order to make sure your housing costs still fit within your overall financial plan and budget, you want to maintain a healthy level of savings in your emergency fund, retirement accounts, and avoid incurring too much debt (like carrying high credit card balances)," said Richardson.
4.And you should have enough money saved to cover the 20% down payment.
5.If putting in a 20% down payment just isn't going to happen, there are other options, but they may be more expensive in the long run.
6.No matter what, paying the down payment shouldn't leave you broke.
NBC / Via Giphy / giphy.com
I know, I know, a down payment is a lot of money. But, before you buy, you should ideally have the 20% down payment and a good chunk of change left over. Why? Because while buying a home may be your biggest financial goal, you don't want to put yourself in a position where you can't pay off your credit card or will go belly up if you lose your job.
"Your financial plan encompasses much more than just this purchase, so how you use your assets has to be diversified," said Richardson. "Before you submit a down payment, make sure to check your savings to ensure you have around three months of liquid assets on hand in case your lender requires a reserve requirement to ensure you are able to make future mortgage payments."
7.To get to a healthy place financially, you might need to have an honest look at your situation and reevaluate your saving and spending habits.
8.Or, you can try out Richardson's trick for saving that 20% down payment.
9.Waiting to buy until you have a high credit score will also save you money in the long run.
UFC / Via Giphy / giphy.com
"In general, an ideal credit score is at least 620 to secure a conventional mortgage," explains Richardson, who notes that if you have a really good credit score, "You could also potentially benefit from your good credit in the form of lower mortgage rates."
So, the better your credit score, the lower your mortgage rate and the less you'll pay for your home in the long run.
If your credit score is far from that 620 baseline, Richardson said, "There are several ways to improve it, such as paying your bills on time and limiting how much debt you put on your credit cards."
10.In general, buying a home only makes sense if you plan to keep it for five to seven years.
11.You also need to consider what the real estate market is like in your area.
12.And how mortgage interest rates are trending.
NBC / Via Giphy / giphy.com
When you don't have the $345,000 needed to buy a home, you have to borrow money. And when you borrow money, you have to pay it back with interest. The higher the interest, the more you'll end up paying when all is said and done. So, you want to consider the way mortgage interest rates are trending when you're getting ready to buy.
A mortgage interest rate is basically the percentage of your total loan balance you have to pay along with your principal payment until your loan is paid off.
Right now, mortgage interest rates are on the rise. In January 2021, the average mortgage interest rate dipped as low as 2.93%. In early June 2022, it was 5.36%.
Still though, even a 5.36% interest rate is low when you zoom out. Richardson confirms, "While interest rates have risen, they’re still relatively low compared to historical trends."
13.If it isn't the right time for you to buy a home — that's OK. Use this time to get your finances in order, and remember that there are pros to renting too.
NBC / Via Giphy / giphy.com
Let's be honest — there are A LOT of things you should ideally have in order before you buy:
- a stable job
- a healthy debt-to-income ratio (28/36)
- a 20% down payment
- additional savings beyond the down payment
- the ability to still meet your other financial goals (retirement, college fund, emergency fund, etc.)
- a good credit score (620+)
- a plan to be in one place for the next five to seven years
So if you have some work to do before you buy, that's totally normal (and to be honest, expected). Plus, don't forget to keep the state of the real estate market and mortgage interest rates in mind!
Richardson confirms, "Both buying and renting have pros and cons — doing what is best for your financial situation is always the most important decision."
Hey homeowners! How did you determine it was the right time to buy? Share your experience below.
6 Reasons Why I, A Millennial, Am Perfectly Happy With Renting And Do Not Wish To Buy A Houseathenavalentine · June 9, 2022
I Bought My First Home Earlier This Year — Here's Everything I Really Wish I'd Known BeforehandRoss Yoder · Oct. 28, 2021
Millennials Are Sharing How They Bought Their Homes, And Surprise, It Wasn't By Skipping Avocado ToastMegan Liscomb · March 4, 2022