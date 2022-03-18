What to know about the tiny, remote-controlled drones the U.S. is giving Ukraine

Bryan McBournie
·2 min read

Switchblade drones are among the military support items President Biden announced yesterday in an $800 million package for Ukraine.

Why it matters: Unlike the large drones the U.S. military uses for reconnaissance and deploying weapons against targets, these tiny Switchblades are themselves the weapon.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why are Switchblade drones called "kamikaze drones"?

The Switchblade drones are sometimes called "kamikaze drones" because they act as single-use, remote-controlled bombs.

  • They are small and easily deployed, and are intended to hit targets that are outside the line of sight. They are launched out of a tube much like a mortar.

  • Once launched, the Switchblade drone can be controlled from the ground before striking its programmed target.

  • It has a feature that allows a service member to call off the strike should the target have moved away or civilians are in the area.

  • Manufacturer AeroVironment has two different models.

What is a Switchblade 300 drone?

The Switchblade 300 drone weighs 5.5 lbs. and is small enough to be transported in a rucksack.

  • It can fly for up to 15 minutes, with a range of just over six miles.

  • It has a cruising speed of 63 mph and top speed of 100 mph.

  • It's designed for strikes on soldiers.

What is a Switchblade 600 drone?

The Switchblade 600 drone weighs 50 lbs. and fly for more than 40 minutes, with a range of about 25 miles.

  • It has a cruising speed of 70 mph and top speed of 115 mph, and it was designed for strikes on soldiers and tanks.

It's not clear how many of each model are being sent in the support package.

What Turkish drones are in Ukraine?

Ukraine has used Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2s to launch guided missiles at Russian tanks, missile launchers and supply trains, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

  • The Bayraktar TB2s are not considered to be particularly fast or stealthy.

  • But drones have had success against keeping Russian forces from securing air superiority.

  • The smaller, more easily deployed Switchblades are expected to be even more effective in the war.

What they're saying: "These were designed for U.S. Special Operations Command and are exactly the type of weapons systems that can have an immediate impact on the battlefield," said Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of defense.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon's home in ruins after Iran strike

    Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force's members the previous week. Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company KAR group, denies any links to Mossad.

  • The War in Ukraine Has Left Everyday Russians in the ‘Gray Employment’ Zone

    Russian firms are slashing hours or putting workers on leave. Prices are soaring as the Russian currency collapses.

  • After fleeing Kyiv, 15-year-old twins cram to catch up at school in Paris

    Weeks after fleeing Kyiv with their mother and arriving in Paris, 15-year-old twins Masha and Sasha Litkovska have already started high school in the French capital and are cramming to get to grips with the language. They are among nearly 90 Ukrainians who have transferred to high schools in Paris and the rest of the Ile-de-France region in recent weeks. There are 700 spots available in the Ile-de-France for foreign students in need and most of them this year are expected to be allocated to people fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion, according to Christophe Kerrero, Paris's chief academic officer.

  • Kyiv mayor's office video shows Klitschko visiting troops

    STORY: The video purported to show the former professional boxer speaking with military officials and walking through trenches.Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday they have not seen any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in front line areas, noting the cities of Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south and Izyum in the east continued to see the heaviest fighting.Russian forces have taken heavy losses and their advance has largely stalled since President Vladimir Putin launched the assault on Feb. 24, with long columns of troops that bore down on Kyiv halted in its suburbs.But they have laid siege to cities, blasting urban areas to rubble, and in recent days have intensified missile attacks on scattered targets in western Ukraine, away from the main battlefields in the north and east.

  • American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

    Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country. Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places. “The American people want to do something,” said Kellgren, a former U.S. Navy pilot.

  • The People Who Sold Me My House Made This Huge Mistake

    The home had a lot of nice custom touches that looked nice but didn't add a ton of value to the price of the property. Because the sellers had upgraded features to make the home their own and then sold it shortly after buying it, they ended up losing money on the property even though the real estate market was a seller's market. The reason this ended up happening to them is because they made a big mistake when they built their property.

  • U.S. stock market investors dealing with ‘biggest triple-witching day in memory’

    The stock market was relatively calm Friday ahead of triple witching --- the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index futures and stock-index o

  • Here Are the U.S. Top 10 Imports From Russia as Tariffs Are Set to Rise

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and its ally Belarus in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, opening the door for large tariff increases on imports of key commodities and raw materials. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the Senate will soon take up the bill, setting the stage for President Biden to sign in into law as soon as next week. “While it has been clear all week that the House would quickly approve this bill, as of yesterday the inherently political decision to put this bill on the Senate floor had not been made, so this announcement from Schumer represents a material escalation of the sanctions investors can anticipate from the President of the United States in the coming days,” wrote Henrietta Treyz, director of economic policy at Veda Partners in a Thursday note to clients.

  • Why Renee Zellweger chose prosthetics and padding for 'Pam'

    In her new NBC limited series, “The Thing About Pam,” Renee Zellweger wears prosthetics and padding to appear heavier in the role of a convicted killer. The character had settled into her goal weight (or Zellweger's natural size) for “Bridget Jones's Baby” in 2016. The two-time Oscar winner chose prosthetics this time rather than to gain weight because her character is a real person whose looks, Zellweger believes, factored in to why she was initially not a suspect.

  • Tucker Carlson Cries ‘Slander’ After GOP Congressman Calls His Show ‘Organ of Russian Disinformation’

    "That is not fine," Carlson said

  • NFL Owner Jerry Jones’ Latest Scandal Is a Doozy

    Even by NFL standards, Jerry Jones’ latest scandal seems purpose-made for the tabloids. Last week, the president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys was sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims Jones is her biological father — and that he paid her mother $375,000 to keep quiet about it. Jones’ rap of abrasive and lascivious moments is long. He disregarded the league’s revenue-sharing agreement while striking his own sponsorship deals; has shown up in racy photographs with strippers; and kept

  • Former KKK Leader Plans to Run for Commissioner of a Georgia County as a ‘White Civil Rights Activist’

    Every kind of person is running for public office in Georgia these days. Former NFL players, former KKK leaders, you name it.

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Disney Says ‘Sorry’ After Texas High School Drill Team Performs Racist Dance

    Tara Houska/TwitterDisney can’t seem to get it right. The company’s Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, apologized Friday after a performance from a Texas high school’s drill team was laden with Native American stereotypes, including repeated chants of “scalp them!” It came just days after the company faced intense backlash over its silence to Florida’s controversial sex education bill, labeled by many critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.The company told the Associated Press the perfor

  • Lawyer Who Has Examined Hunter Biden’s Finances Predicts President’s Son Will Be Indicted

    The lawyer representing the mother of Hunter Biden's three-year-old daughter said the president's son will likely be indicted in a tax fraud investigation.

  • Navy Officer Sentenced After Lying About His Relationship with a Chinese Defense Firm

    A Navy flight officer was sentenced to four years in prison after federal officials discovered he lied on his security clearance paperwork to hide his connections to China.

  • March Madness bad beat: Duke allows dunk with 4 seconds remaining to blow cover

    Sixty-nine percent of the money was riding on the Blue Devils.

  • Parasitic worms in your shellfish lead a creepy but popular lifestyle

    Parasites do very well for themselves, which is why they are so common in the animal kingdom. Geoffrey Read, CC BYIf you’re an oyster lover, seeing a shaggy worm slither across your appetizer is revolting – even though such worms are harmless to people. An internet search using the keywords “oyster” and “worm” will bring up a large cache of images, each one less palatable than the next. As a biologist, I study invasive species including these mud blister worms. Despite their high gross-out facto

  • In Peru, skull of 'marine monster' points to fearsome ancient predator

    Paleontologists have unearthed the skull of a ferocious marine predator, an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru, scientists announced on Thursday. The roughly 36-million-year-old well-preserved skull was dug up intact last year from the bone-dry rocks of Peru's southern Ocucaje desert, with rows of long, pointy teeth, Rodolfo Salas, chief of paleontology at Peru's National University of San Marcos, told reporters at a news conference. Scientists think the ancient mammal was a basilosaurus, part of the aquatic cetacean family, whose contemporary descendents include whales, dolphins and porpoises.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil