What to know about trial for Michael Mattioli, off-duty Milwaukee police officer charged in death of Joel Acevedo

A homicide trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 6 against a former Milwaukee Police officer Michael Mattioli, who is charged in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

It has been more than three years since homicide charges were initially filed due to delays and other complications.

Here's what to know about the case and its delays.

When does the trial start?

A jury trial for the case is scheduled for Nov. 6.

What charges does Mattioli face?

Mattioli is charged with one felony count of first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted, Mattioli faces up to 40 years in prison and another 20 years on extended supervision.

Who is representing Mattioli?

Craig Powell and Michael Hart of Hart Powell, S.C.

Who is the judge for the case?

The case is scheduled to be overseen by Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge David Swanson.

Is Mattioli still employed with the Milwaukee Police Department?

No. Mattioli resigned from the department in September 2020.

What happened?

According to the criminal complaint and a separate civil lawsuit brought by the family:

Mattioli called 911 to report a police officer in need of assistance on April 19, 2020 around 7:29 a.m. Mattioli was off duty at the time. He woke up that morning after hosting a party the night before and told police that he found Joel Acevedo, who was a friend of Mattioli's, reportedly going through Mattioli's pockets.

Two officers arrived 10 minutes later, and found Mattioli applying a chokehold from behind Acevedo.

After establishing Mattioli was a police officer, an officer ordered him to release Acevedo 22 seconds later. Acevedo was unconscious and not breathing.

It is estimated Mattioli held Acevedo in a chokehold for 11 minutes and 20 seconds. Acevedo was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died five days later.

The medical examiner said the cause of Acevedo's death was traumatic suffocation and ruled it a homicide.

Why were there so many delays?

The charges were filed in May 2020 and a myriad of delays have followed. Initially, the pandemic appeared to delay the case, but even after entering a not guilty plea in September 2020, a number of defense challenges and motions followed.

A trial was first scheduled for May 2022. However, it was rescheduled until September to accommodate the schedules of the defense's expert witnesses, according to online court records. It was then rescheduled again to November 2022 and a new judge was assigned to the case.

The case was again rescheduled because former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson, who retired in 2022, did not provide his availability for the trial. Despite numerous attempts to serve subpoenas, Peterson was unable to be reached.

After being rescheduled for June 2023, the case was rescheduled again to November 2023.

Are there other ongoing legal matters in this case?

Yes. Acevedo's family filed a federal lawsuit against two former officers and former police chief Alfonso Morales in April 2023.

Additionally, Mattioli sued to block release of the footage in December 2020 after the Milwaukee Police Department notified him that it would be made public, as required by law. In January 2023, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that the footage should be made public. It was released to WISN Oct. 12.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trial for former Milwaukee police officer Mattioli: What to know