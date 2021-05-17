What to know: Trial for Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer starts this week

Linh Ta
·1 min read

Jury selection starts today for the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student whose disappearance drew weeks of international attention in 2018.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: The trial will be one of the most closely watched in recent Iowa history.

  • Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, used the case during the 2018 midterm elections as a way to paint a picture of an unsafe country if undocumented immigrants enter the U.S.

Case details:

  • Bahena Rivera was charged with first-degree murder after he led officials to Tibbetts' body on Aug. 20, 2018.

  • He told detectives he saw her running and chased after her, but became angry when she threatened to call the police. From there, he said he "blocked his memory," but later found her body in his trunk, and hid it in a cornfield.

  • His defense attorneys have argued that most of the evidence against Bahena Rivera should be suppressed because officials failed to properly give him his Miranda Rights prior to an 11-hour interrogation, according to the Register.

Timeline: Jury selection is taking place today and Tuesday at the Davenport convention center. Opening remarks could start Wednesday, the Register reports.

What to watch for: Details have been scarce regarding the motivation behind the murder and the weapon used to kill Tibbetts.

How to watch: Court TV and Law and Crime Network will broadcast the trial. Local outlets are likely to follow suit.

Worthy of your time: Read this 2019 Washington Post story of how Tibbetts' mom, Laura Calderwood, chose to care for the 17-year-old son of Mexican immigrants after her daughter's death.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Arms deal graft trial against South African ex-president Zuma adjourned to May 26

    A corruption case against former South African President Jacob Zuma and French company Thales related to a $2 billion arms deal was adjourned on Monday to May 26, and his defence lawyer said Zuma would plead not guilty when the hearing finally starts. The trial of Zuma, 79, had been expected to begin on Monday but was delayed again after his newly appointed defence team raised concerns over the lead prosecutor and said it might seek his recusal from the case. Zuma defence lawyer Thabani Masuku told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that a plea application of not guilty would be entered when the court next hears the case on May 26.

  • Why victims like Colonial Pipeline keep paying off ransomware attackers

    If you run a hospital, a bank, a utility or a city, chances are you'll be hit with a ransomware attack. Given the choice between losing your precious data or paying up, chances are you'll pay. Why it matters: Paying the hackers is the clear short-term answer for most organizations hit with these devastating attacks, but it's a long-term societal disaster, encouraging hackers to continue their lucrative extortion schemes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Colonial Pipeline paid hackers almost $5 million in ransom to restore its systems and get gasoline flowing again after a ransomware attack held the country's largest pipeline hostage, which resulted in widespread disruption of gasoline supply.The big picture: "This creates a collective action problem — the bad guys win so they'll go out and hit someone else," said Betsy Cooper, director of Aspen Tech Policy Hub at the Aspen Institute. "As an organization, you have to take into account the immediate costs versus the cost of your data. The less prepared you are, the worse it's going to be."Threat level: Code red. Negotiating can backfire. Last week, foreign hackers released sensitive files they stole from the Washington D.C. police department last month, after the department offered to pay $100,000 rather than the $4 million that was demanded to return the data, DCist reported.The hackers reportedly said they'd keep the files public for months, even if the police department offered more than the original ransom.Of note: The outfit responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack announced it was shutting down Friday, but there's no sign the larger problem will abate.That same day, Ireland shut down its health care system's networks because of another ransomware attack. By the numbers: Payments to ransomware attackers rose 337% from 2019 to 2020, reaching more than $400 million worth of cryptocurrency, according to figures just released by Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company.So far in 2021, hackers have raked in more than $81 million. The average ransom payment has risen from $12,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $54,000 in the first quarter of this year. Chainalysis notes these figures are conservative because they are based on reported attacks and payments.Many attacks at the local level go unreported and unnoticed. Attack disclosure requirements vary state by state.Zoom in: A hospital near Kansas City, Mo., fell victim to an attack, paid the ransom, and then had to ask the city's government for help making payroll, Mayor Quinton Lucas told Axios. "It's odd how under-discussed [cybersecurity] is when we talk about infrastructure," Lucas said. "The challenge is not necessarily City Hall getting attacked, it's all the institutions that make up a city — the police department, banks, health systems — that all have different security companies working for them."The irony: While having several different systems may seem inefficient, it disaggregates the risk, Cooper said. "If you put all your eggs in one vendor's basket, if that vendor has a flaw, then everything that's touched by that vendor will be affected." she said. "Just like you probably don't put all your money into one bank account, you probably shouldn't put all your security with one company," she said.Between the lines: State and city governments are particularly vulnerable to attacks because it's well-known that public agencies often rely on outdated systems with less robust security defenses. Stimulus funds flowing to states and municipalities could make them attractive targets for hackers.While infrastructure funding is a big topic of conversation in Washington and states, it often comes in the form of grants for a specific purpose, like to repair roads or fix a bridge. Upgrading software and system security is often not thought of in the infrastructure category, and instead tackled separately every five or so years.Prompted by the Colonial Pipeline crisis, the Biden administration issued an executive order last week to encourage data IT data sharing and implement stronger security standards. But it applies to federal agencies and contractors, not the local level. A bipartisan group of House members is proposing to create a $500 million grant program for state and local government cybersecurity upgrades.Companies that sell services to local governments are also attractive targets. In February, a ransomware attack hit widely used payment processor Automatic Funds Transfer Services. The cybercrime operation known as "Cuba Ransomware" sold the stolen data, including personal addresses and other billing information, on the web, security site BleepingComputer reported.The hack triggered data breach notifications from dozens of cities and agencies in California and Washington state.Zoom in again: Last February, New Orleans was hit with a massive ransomware attack that crippled the city government. After the attack, the city weeded out old systems and machines, update files and install new software. Then the pandemic hit, and the city had to quickly go fully remote — but it was ready."In that way, the cyber attack ended up being a huge blessing in disguise," said Liana Elliot, deputy chief of staff to Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Upgrading its systems should have been done much sooner, Elliot said, but there was no money or political will — until the attack. "Cities often can't do the things we need to do unless there's a crisis," she said.New Orleans later upped its cyber insurance policy to $10 million.What to watch: Ransomware groups are getting more hostile and are less likely to restore systems, even when they are paid the ransom, according to Accenture's latest report on cyber threats.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Head of CDC defends eased mask guidance; British health chief confident vaccines are effective against India variant: Live COVID-19 updates

    CDC's Rochelle Walensky said her agency is working on guidance for the school year that begins in 3 months in some districts. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Matt Chapman makes great tarp catch in Athletics-Twins game

    Matt Chapman's glove never goes into a slump.

  • Sealed Network poised to expand after getting seed investment

    Benjamin Lee. co-founder and CEO Sealed Network Pte. Ltd., an expert network company, shares why he started the business.

  • Robert Durst murder trial set to resume after unprecedented 14-month layoff

    It took nearly 15 years for police to arrest New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the killing of his best friend and another five to bring him to trial. After just two days of testimony, jurors were sent home when the coronavirus closed courthouses.

  • Column: Under California law, 'spousal rape' gets special treatment. A new bill could change that

    For antiquated reasons, husbands face fewer legal consequences in California when they rape their wives.

  • New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

    A new species of dinosaur has been identified by a team of paleontologists in Mexico. The National Institute of Anthropology and History - or INAH- said they found its 72-million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago. The new species has been named Tlatolophus galorum. It was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was recovered. Felisa Aguilar is an investigator from INAH: "This new dinosaur, the Tlatolophus galorum, belongs to a group of dinosaurs that are also known for their duck beaks, because it is the shape of a duck's beak. These animals were large herbivores. In fact, it is believed these dinosaurs did not have the body to protect themselves from their predators. But there are other strategies that they used to defend themselves, their speed and sense of smell."The investigation began in 2013 with the discovery of an articulated tail in the north central Mexican state of Coahuila. The scientists were able to find and analyze other bone fragments from the front part of the dinosaur's body, including the crest of the dinosaur, which was about 4 feet long.

  • Surprise! CDC reversal on masks leaves states, businesses scrambling

    After 405 days of urging every man, woman and child to wear a mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stunned much of the nation this week -- including health experts – with its recommendations that vaccinated Americans can mostly ditch the mask. The decision left businesses, governors and schools scrambling to respond and an emerging hodgepodge of rules for masks, depending upon which state, county or store a person is in. The new CDC proposal also raises serious questions: Can employers require proof of vaccination before a worker goes mask-free?

  • Covid-19 sparks Vegas-style shotgun weddings in New York

    Las Vegas-style wedding chapels have begun springing up in New York, as couples shun big ceremonies in favour of shotgun nuptials in the age of Covid. Before the pandemic, New Yorkers had little option but to either head to one of the five borough’s city halls for a civil service, or elope to Atlantic City in neighbouring New Jersey. Despite life quickly getting back to normal in New York - which now allows parties of up to 150 people - many no longer yearn for the huge fairytale weddings they once did. Wedding planners say the virus has forced a major rethinking on the way couples are choosing to celebrate. “I noticed that the wedding industry bubble was about to pop,” said Julie Ginta, owner of Sweet Hearts, one of several small chapels to open in the last 18 months. “Because of Pinterest, because of people seeing insane, over-the-top things, I had this feeling like ‘What’s next? Are we going to start chartering private jets?’ I really felt for those couples that felt ‘This just isn’t for me.’” Covid dealt a huge hit to the US’s massive $73 billion (£52bn) wedding industry last year, with some 80 per cent of couples cancelling their big day.

  • Op-Ed: Why meat and dairy corporations are the Achilles' heel of Biden's climate plan

    Biden's climate pledges could be derailed by meat and dairy corporations that are allowed to emit vast amounts of planet-warming pollutants.

  • Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. is a supervillain sitcom that’s so much better than he looks

    In an early scene in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the eponymous Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing needs to shrink something—which is a pretty normal situation for M.O.D.O.K. to find himself in, since he owns an evil tech company/terrorist organization. He could easily just pull some kind of shrink ray off of a nearby shelf and move on to the next plot thing, but in a moment that succinctly illustrates what’s so special about the show, M.O.D.O.K. makes a point to say that he’s grabbing some Pym Particles so he can use those to shrink. The show doesn’t stop to make sure you know what Pym Particles are and it doesn’t explain who Hank Pym is; it just acknowledges the most popular name-brand shrinking technology in the Marvel Universe and trusts that viewers will be on board.

  • Box Office: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1

    Angelina Jolie's survival action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" didn't do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The movie's hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn't the reason "Those Who Wish Me Dead" sold hardly any tickets; "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat" were both recent Warner Bros. films that were able to generate decent box office revenues despite being released concurrently on a streaming service.

  • Big pharma executives mocked ‘pillbillies’ in emails, West Virginia opioid trial hears

    Attorney: AmerisourceBergen executive showed ‘contempt’Three companies in dock over crisis which has killed 500,000 The US courthouse in Charleston, West Virginia. The city of Huntington and surrounding Cabell county are suing AmerisourceBergen and two other major distributors. Photograph: Kenny Kemp/AP Executives at one of the US’s largest drug distributors circulated rhymes and emails mocking “hillbillies” who became addicted to opioid painkillers even as the company poured hundreds of millions of pills into parts of Appalachia at the heart of America’s opioid epidemic. The trial of pharmaceutical firms accused of illegally flooding West Virginia with opioids was told last week that senior staff at AmerisourceBergen, the 10th-largest company in the US by revenue, routinely disparaged communities blighted by the worst drug epidemic in the country’s history. One email in 2011 included a rhyme built around “a poor mountaineer” named Jed who “barely kept his habit fed”. According to the verse, “Jed” travels to Florida to buy “Hillbilly Heroin”, the nickname for OxyContin, the drug manufactured by Purdue Pharma which kickstarted an epidemic that has claimed more than 500,000 lives. Florida was well known through the 2000s for lax regulation of pain clinics where doctors illegally prescribed and dispensed large amounts of opioids to those the verse calls a “bevy of Pillbillies”. Another rhyme described Kentucky as “OxyContinville” because of the high use of the drug in the poor rural east of the state. When Kentucky introduced new regulations to curb opioid dispensing, an AmerisourceBergen executive wrote in a widely circulated email: “One of the hillbilly’s [sic] must have learned how to read :-)”. Another email contained a mocked up breakfast cereal box with the word “smack” under the words “OxyContin for kids”. One of those who wrote and circulated disparaging emails was Chris Zimmerman, the senior executive responsible for enforcing AmerisourceBergen’s legal obligation to halt opioid deliveries to pharmacies suspected of dispensing suspiciously large amounts of the drugs, often in concert with corrupt doctors who made small fortunes writing illegal prescriptions. After Florida cracked down on pill mills in 2011, Zimmerman sent an email to colleagues. “Watch out George and Alabama,” he wrote, “there will be a max exodus of Pillbillies heading north.” Zimmerman told the trial he regretted circulating the mocking rhyme but it was “a reflection of the environment at the time”. He claimed the emails were simply a means of expressing frustration as the company worked to prevent opioids falling into the wrong hands. Zimmerman said the company culture was of the “highest calibre”. Paul Farrell, a lawyer for a West Virginia county, put it to the executive that the emails reflected a culture of contempt. “It is a pattern of conduct by those people charged with protecting our community, and they’re circulating emails disparaging hillbillies,” he said, according to the Mountain State Spotlight. The city of Huntington and surrounding Cabell county are suing AmerisourceBergen and two other major distributors, McKesson and Cardinal Health, as part of a series of federal cases over the pharmaceutical industry’s push to sell narcotic painkillers which created the opioid epidemic. This is the first case to go to a full trial after AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and two other companies agreed to pay $260m to settle another of the bellwether cases in Ohio two years ago. The two West Virginia local authorities accuse the distributors of putting profit before lives and turning Cabell county into the “ground zero” of the epidemic. A data expert told the trial that over nine years the three distributors delivered about 100m opioid doses to Cabell county – which has a population of just 90,000. Farrell put it to Zimmerman that he failed to enforce company policies to report suspicious orders to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and to withhold deliveries while they were investigated. Zimmerman claimed that if the company had stopped deliveries it would have harmed patients who needed the drugs. “We’re a company, we’re not an enforcement agency and we’re not a regulatory agency,” he said. Drug distributors delivered 1.1bn opioid painkillers to West Virginia between 2006 and 2014, even as the state’s overdose rate rose to the highest in the US. In 2017, AmerisourceBergen paid $16m to settle legal action by West Virginia over opioid deliveries but did not admit wrongdoing. The same year, McKesson paid a record $150m fine after the DEA accused it of breaking the law. Critics, including DEA officials, have accused the companies of regarding the fines as “the cost of doing business” and then carrying on as before. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Driver killed, passenger hurt after car hits tree by Midlands road, SC cops say

    A car ran off the road and crashed into a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Matt Chapman bizarrely ruled out on replay in Athletics-Twins game

    Matt Chapman appears to be the latest victim of MLB's questionable new replay system.

  • George W. Bush gave Michelle Obama something at his father’s funeral. What was it?

    The exchange is part of an inside joke between the two, who have become close friends. A similar exchange happened at John McCain's funeral.

  • Mortgage rates are low because of COVID — but property taxes are much higher

    The pandemic is largely to blame for your soaring tax bill.

  • Next Digital shares halted, jailed owner Lai pleads guilty to illegal HK assembly

    Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law in Hong Kong, while the tycoon pleaded guilty to taking part in an illegal protest in October 2019. The shares will remain on a trading halt ahead of a company announcement regarding the freeze in Lai's assets, including his majority stake in the pro-democracy media publisher, Next Digital said. The move against Lai's assets has raised worries about the future of Next Digital, which he has been keeping afloat with loans, although the company's CEO has said that the frozen assets have no link with its bank accounts.

  • ‘SNL’ Spoofs ‘The Last Dance’ with Keegan-Michael Key as Michael Jordan — Watch

    Key hosted this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live," and was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.