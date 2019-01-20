Need To Know: Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Troax Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

Per Borgvall sold a total of 2.25k shares over the year at an average price of €242. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Troax Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data isn’t picking up on much insider ownership at Troax Group, though insiders do hold about kr268k worth of shares. It’s always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Troax Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Troax Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Troax Group insiders. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Troax Group.

