What to know about how Trump gets, or doesn't get, intelligence briefings

WASHINGTON – It’s a highly classified dossier outlining the most urgent and credible national security threats of the day. And that top-secret document is suddenly in the spotlight.

The president’s daily intelligence brief, or PDB, is now at the center of a firestorm over reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban militants to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that President Donald Trump was not "personally briefed" on intelligence about the alleged Russian operation.

But McEnany would not say whether that explosive information was relayed to Trump in his daily written intelligence briefing, which he does not usually read, according to multiple media reports. McEnany on Tuesday disputed assertions that Trump doesn't read his daily intelligence briefings.

She also said there are disagreements among U.S. intelligence officials about the credibility of the Russian bounty intelligence, in trying to explain why Trump was not orally told about it.

So what is the presidential daily brief? And how does Trump get his intelligence information, if he does not always read the written digest delivered to him every day?

PDB: Customized to how a president absorbs information

According to the CIA, the PDB has been presented to every president since Feb. 15, 1946, when then-President Harry Truman received what was then known as "the Daily Summary," chock full of secret warnings and classified insights about the most urgent threats against the United States.

The format is customized to each new president – to match reading preferences and the way information is absorbed.

"Some presidents prefer to have it all told to them, some prefer to read it," said Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and now Democratic congresswoman. "It's really an issue of how does the consumer – in this case the president – get the information that's necessary."

Presidents are also assigned a briefer who becomes accustomed to the desired format and can anticipate what questions the commander-in-chief might ask.

In the current administration, the written PDB can be anywhere from 18 to 75 pages, depending on what is going on in the world at a particular time, said two administration officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The report is divided into specific issue areas, such as COVID-19 or Afghanistan, and often includes charts, graphs, and bullet points.

The written briefing is distributed across the government, and more than 100 people beyond Trump can have access to it, from the Pentagon to the State Department, the officials said.

The intelligence community presents conclusions in the written PDB with different degrees of confidence, from low to high, officials said.

Only items that carry a high degree of confidence are presented in person to the president, and that did not include reports that Russia may be paying bounties for the deaths of U.S. soldiers.

Officials declined to say whether Trump read about that allegation in the PDB, or how closely he reads the documents in general. They did say there are government officials who do not believe there is enough evidence to prove that Russia is actually paying bounties. They did not specify who those officials are or how many there are.