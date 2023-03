Reuters

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday prodded Wall Street's top regulator to justify his agency's efforts to regulate companies' climate disclosures and criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for what they said was hasty rulemaking. In an appearance before a House of Representatives panel overseeing federal spending, SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency's request for a 12% budget increase to respond to burgeoning growth in financial markets and the mounting risk of misconduct. Gensler said that, with the frequency of stock trades and volume of privately managed assets soaring, "we must be able to meet the match of bad actors."