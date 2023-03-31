What we know about Trump's indictment and what it means for the 2024 presidential election
Will Donald Trump still run for president despite his indictment? Here's how the New York case impacts Trump's 2024 campaign.
Donald Trump’s 2016 California campaign chairman Doug Ose says Trump’s indictment is a political win no matter what happens in the courtroom.
In Donald Trump’s first public statement to the New York grand jury’s indictment, he slams Democrats for doing “the unthinkable,” and says they have “lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession to get Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan. Fresno politicians weighed in on the historic indictment.
Expert breaks down possible political impacts of Trump's indictment
