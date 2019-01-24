Need To Know: Tryg A/S (CPH:TRYG) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Tryg A/S (CPH:TRYG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Tryg Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group Chief Commercial Officer & Member of Executive Board Johan Brammer bought ø2.1m worth of shares at a price of ø165 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 25.27k shares for ø4.0m. But insiders sold 3.50k shares worth ø494k. Overall, Tryg insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around ø158. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (ø167). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CPSE:TRYG Insider Trading January 24th 19 More

Insiders at Tryg Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Tryg. Johan Brammer spent ø2.1m on stock, and there wasn’t any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Tryg Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Tryg insiders own about ø52m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Tryg Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Tryg shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).