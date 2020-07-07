What to know about Tuesday's primaries in New Jersey and Delaware

WASHINGTON – A Democrat-turned-Republican faces a fight on both sides, a primary opponent from the progressive wing of the party is challenging a popular Democratic Senator and Delaware's favorite son, Joe Biden, finally has his name on the ballot in his home state.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's primary elections:

Van Drew, who switched parties, faces fights from both sides

Several Democratic candidates are running to potentially face their one-time party mate and current incumbent, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J, in November.

Van Drew, a freshman congressman from southern New Jersey, was one of only two House Democrats to break ranks and vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in December 2019. He soon after switched his party affiliation to the GOP. Trump later returned the favor, campaigning for Van Drew's re-election bid at a rally in Wildwood, N.J., earlier this year.

More: Meet Jeff Van Drew, the party-switching lawmaker

Three Democrats are running in the primary. They are:

Brigid Callahan Harrison, a political-science professor at Montclair State University

Amy Kennedy, a former schoolteacher who is married to former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy

Will Cunningham, former congressional aide to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who served as chief investigator for the House Oversight Committee

But Van Drew also faces an opponent from the right. Conservative Bob Patterson, a former speechwriter in the George W. Bush administration, is hoping to knock Van Drew out of Congress.

A man walks past a vote-by-mail drop box for the upcoming New Jersey primary election outside the Camden, N.J., Administration Building, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) More

The district is currently ranked by the Cook Political Report as "Leans Republican" in November's general election. It voted twice for Barack Obama before flipping to Trump in 2016, meaning many are keeping a close-eye on these primaries.

Booker challenged by a candidate from the progressive wing

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is facing a primary challenge against a little-known opponent, Lawrence Hamm. Hamm is the founder and chairman of the People’s Organization for Progress, which works for social, racial, social, and economic justice.

Until mid-January, Booker was focused on running for the Democratic nomination for presidency. He dropped out of the race after failing to gain national traction.

Booker is predicted to win easily on Tuesday. However, in the age following Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's historic primary upset against 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley, several progressive candidates challenging establishment-backed Democrats have seen success.

More: Spencer Cox wins Republican primary in Utah governor's race

Most recently, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., a 16-term incumbent and the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair who received endorsements from establishment Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, is trailing behind progressive candidate Jamaal Bowman after the state's June 23rd primary.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., holds a narrow lead over progressive challenger Suraj Patel. The congresswoman defeated him with a much larger margin in a 2018 primary challenge.

And former fighter pilot Amy McGrath won the Democratic primary for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's Senate seat in a slim victory over state Rep. Charles Booker, who mounted an unexpectedly competitive challenge to McGrath as an unapologetically progressive candidate. McGrath emerged early as the front-runner in the race to win the Democratic Party's nomination and run against McConnell this fall. She also had been in the race longer, launching her campaign about six months earlier than Booker, and secured the support of the powerful Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Schumer.

Kentucky US Senate primary: Amy McGrath squeaks out win over Charles Booker