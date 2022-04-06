What we know: Two dead including gunman, one injured after shooting at Anderson plant

Amid the hum of machinery Tuesday night, work at Frankische was interrupted when a gunman fired half a dozen shots in the plastic fabrication plant.

Minutes later, deputies who arrived found two people shot and the shooter had killed himself, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Bruce Vandermosten Jr., 51, walked in through a side door at Frankische on AM Ellison Road in Williamston at about 10:30 and began shooting at employees, McBride said at a press conference Wednesday.

One of the victims died on Wednesday, McBride said. One woman was grazed by a bullet and drove herself to the hospital, he said.

Vandermosten was a former employee at the facility, the county coroner's office said.

McBride said deputies were called at 10:34 p.m. for an active shooter situation at the plant. They did not use their weapons when they arrived. About 30 employees were in the plant during the shooting. Most of the employees ran into a nearby bar and grill, Typsy Tavern, said co-owner Chasity Bates.

Sheriff Chad McBride speaks at a press conference Wednesday afternoon about the Tuesday night shooting at

Vandermosten, a five-year employee of the facility, quit the day before the shooting, McBride said.

"Being a recent employee, he knows the ins and outs of that building," McBride said. "And so, he was able to get in, but he went in through a side door."

In the scurry after the shooting, some called 911 from inside the plant and many employees called from the Tipsy Tavern.

Anderson County deputies responded to the scene at 10:40 p.m. within five minutes of the first 911 call and all shooting had ceased by the time they got there, McBride said.

"There's a few theories floating around that we've gathered from some of the employees that he kind of had an infatuation with someone there and probably was not received on the other end," McBride said.

at Frankische as the U.S. flag, German flag, and corporate flag are lowered to half mast at the business on State Highway 81 in Anderson County, S.C. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Anderson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a shooting late Tuesday night, in which persons were shot.

Tipsy Tavern brought in people, secured the doors and helped people to shelter in place while law enforcement responded, McBride said.

An employee at the tavern, Jessica Poore, said many of the people who sheltered with her are her regulars, who get take-out during their lunch breaks.

She said they turned out the lights and kept the people safe until deputies arrived.

By 10:50 p.m. the plant had been searched by deputies three times, McBride said.

"Very stressful situation going into a door like that not knowing what's on the other end of it. But our deputies acted just like they were trained and did an extraordinary job trying to clear the building."

Employees were taken to NewSpring Church, where they spoke with detectives about the shooting.

"We are obviously very shocked by what happened, very sad that this kind of thing would happen here," McBride said. "And it's becoming all too common in many places."

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson Plant Shooting: Two dead including gunman, one injured