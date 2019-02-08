What to Know About Unsecured Personal Loans

Personal loans are more plentiful than ever, so here’s what you should know.

The personal lending industry has grown tremendously in recent years. Unsecured personal loans can help people get out of debt faster and finance personal expenses without using credit cards. However, like many fast-growing industries, unsecured personal loans aren’t well understood by many Americans. With that in mind, here’s a rundown of what you need to know about unsecured personal loans.

What is an unsecured personal loan?

A personal loan simply refers to a loan made from a financial institution to an individual, for virtually any purpose besides buying a home, a car, or for paying college tuition. Many personal loan borrowers use their loan funds to consolidate other debts, such as credit card debt. Others use personal loans to finance personal expenditures, such as home renovations or medical bills.

The term unsecured simply means that no collateral is required to obtain the loan. This is in contrast to auto loans or mortgages, which are secured by the underlying automobile or home.

It’s also important to point out that personal loans are amortizing loans, meaning that they have a fixed number of payments until they are paid in full, unlike credit cards.

You can check your personal loan offers easily

One important thing to know about unsecured personal loans is that it’s easy to see if you qualify, and, if so, what interest rate, maximum loan amount, and other terms you can expect to receive. The vast majority of personal lenders have a quick pre-qualification process, during which they’ll conduct a soft credit pull (that doesn’t affect your score).

It’s important to check your offers from several different personal lenders, as rates and fees can vary dramatically between lenders. It isn’t uncommon to find an 8 or 9 percentage-point spread between your best and worst loan offer, so taking the time to shop around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars or more.

How to apply for an unsecured personal loan

The actual application for a personal loan is a bit more complicated than the pre-approval process but is still quite painless compared with the old process of obtaining a personal loan from a bank.

During the application process, you’ll have to fill out a form with some important personal information about yourself, and you’ll probably be asked to upload supporting documentation. While different lenders have different requirements, here’s a basic list of what you should have available in case it’s requested:

Your driver’s license, other state-issued ID, or U.S. passport.





Your Social Security card, or at least a copy of it.





Proof of your income, such as your most recent W-2s and pay stubs, or 1099s if you’re self-employed. Lenders may also want to see your recent bank statements, especially if you’re self-employed.





Your bank’s routing number and the account number where you want the loan proceeds to go. Some lenders offer a discount if you agree to have your loan payments automatically drafted from your bank account, so you’ll need this information for this purpose as well. And, the deposit and payment accounts don’t necessarily need to be the same.





Your last few tax returns. Not all lenders want these, but it’s a smart idea to have them available anyway.

How much interest will you pay?

While personal loans offer generally lower interest rates than you’d get with a credit card, this isn’t true in every case. As I alluded to in the pre-approval discussion, interest rates vary dramatically among personal lenders. For example, popular personal lender Prosper offers personal loans with interest rates ranging from 6.95% to 35.99%. That’s a big spread. An interest rate towards the lower end of that range will almost certainly save you money over credit card interest. On the higher end -- not so much.

Having said that, here are the factors that will determine your interest rate when applying for a personal loan:

Your lender’s range of interest rates.





Your credit score. This is the most important factor in determining your interest rate.





Your other debts, your income, and your employment history.





The length of your loan term. All other things being equal, shorter loan terms generally get better interest rates.





Your loan amount.





Whether you agree to pay automatically. Many personal lenders offer a small interest rate reduction if you agree to auto-pay your loan payments.

Fees and other costs of unsecured personal loans