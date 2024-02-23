What you need to know about upcoming road closures and detours

ROAD CLOSURES/DETOURS:

The Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival are coming to Clay County this weekend, and there is a detour on a potential route to the games that we wanted let drivers know about.

County Road 218 (Middleburg): Detour, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. to Feb. 25 at 10 p.m., road closed from Henley Rd. to SR 16, detour on Thunder Road. Emergency services will have access at all times.

NOTE: Drivers, if you are heading to the Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival this weekend (Feb 24), expect heavy traffic and delays. Because of the detour, we ask you to take SR 16 to the Clay County Fairgrounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lakeshore Drive West (Fleming Island): Temporary lane closures began February 19 on Lakeshore Dr. West from CR 220 to Waterbury Lane. Work will take up to 30 days to complete.

Sandy Hollow Loop (Lakeside) – Daytime single-lane closures beginning the week of February 19 on Sandy Hollow Loop east of College Drive. The project will take up to 90 days to complete and includes paving work.

County Road 209 from Sandridge Road to Peters Creek Bridge (Lake Asbury): Daytime lane closures beginning February 26, on Russell Road at the Oak Stream entrance. Residents will need to use the Sandridge Road entrance and exit. Emergency crews will have full access. The contractor has 180 days to complete the work. Watch for flaggers.

Hall and Boree, Road, Long Horn Road, and Peppergrass Street (Middleburg): Daytime, single-lane closures began February 19 Hall and Boree Road from State Road 21 to Blackberry Avenue; Long Horn Road north of County Road 218; and Peppergrass Street from State Road 21 to Calendula Avenue for paving work.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

County Road 220 (Middleburg): Overnight road closure and Detour, Feb. 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The road closed just west of Baxley Road, detour on Blanding Blvd. Emergency services will have access at all times.

As always, slow down in work zones! Please also be mindful that these dates could change. For the most up-to-date information and to learn more, head over to https://www.claycountygov.com/government/engineering/road-projects .

You can also get these updates straight to your email every Friday! Sign up for our Road and Lane Closure Report at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLCLAYCO/subscriber/new .

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT A reminder that we have another upcoming event to help people apply to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which provides funds to qualified projects to improve our communities, such as:

Infrastructure improvements (sidewalk replacements, etc.)

Neighborhood cleanups

Home rehabilitations

Community Services staff are here to help, by explaining how you can apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The grant aims to support various community development initiatives through project assistance. Community Services will be at the Clay County Libraries on these days to provide CDBG application help:

February 27 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Middleburg Library

February 29 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Keystone Heights Library

March 5 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Green Cove Springs Library

March 7 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Fleming Island Library

For more information, head over to: https://bit.ly/ClayCountyCDBG

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.