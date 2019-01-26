All You Need To Know About UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (HEL:UPM) Financial Health

With a market capitalization of €14b, UPM-Kymmene Oyj (HEL:UPM) is a large-cap stock, which is considered by most investors as a safe bet. Common characteristics for these big stocks are their strong balance sheet and high liquidity, which means there’s plenty of stocks available to the public for trading. These companies are resilient in times of low liquidity and are not as strongly impacted by interest rate hikes as companies with lots of debt. Assessing the most recent data for UPM, I will take you through the key ratios to measure financial health, in particular, its solvency and liquidity.

How much cash does UPM generate through its operations?

UPM’s debt levels have fallen from €1.8b to €757m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, UPM’s cash and short-term investments stands at €639m for investing into the business. On top of this, UPM has generated cash from operations of €1.4b in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 182%, signalling that UPM’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In UPM’s case, it is able to generate 1.82x cash from its debt capital.

Can UPM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at €1.9b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €4.1b, leading to a 2.1x current account ratio. Usually, for Forestry companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Is UPM’s debt level acceptable?

Debt-to-equity ratio standards differ between industries, as some are more capital-intensive than others, meaning they need more capital to carry out core operations. A ratio below 40% for large-cap stocks is considered as financially healthy, as a rule of thumb. With debt at 8.2% of equity, UPM may be thought of as having low leverage. UPM is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether UPM is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. Preferably, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should be at least three times as large as net interest. For UPM, the ratio of 32.78x suggests that interest is comfortably covered. Large-cap investments like UPM are often believed to be a safe investment due to their ability to pump out ample earnings multiple times its interest payments.

Next Steps:

UPM has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near-term obligations, which isn’t a big surprise for a large-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how UPM has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research UPM-Kymmene Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

