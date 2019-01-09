What you need to know about US Postal Service's 2019 price changes

The U.S. Postal Service will leave 50-cent forever stamps behind on Jan. 27, increasing their price by five cents.

While 2019 post office price changes vary by mailing service, the fees rolling out the last Sunday of the month will increase prices by 2.5 percent.

The most notable changes:

First-class mail letter (1 oz.) will go up to 55 cents : The nickel increase is the largest percentage rise since 1991, when forever stamps increased from 25 to 29 cents.

: The nickel increase is the largest percentage rise since 1991, when forever stamps increased from 25 to 29 cents. Additional letter ounce costs will decrease : Each additional ounce will drop from 21 cents to 15 cents. Mailing a 2-ounce letter, a wedding invitation's typical weight, will cost 70 cents instead of 71 cents.

: Each additional ounce will drop from 21 cents to 15 cents. Mailing a 2-ounce letter, a wedding invitation's typical weight, will cost 70 cents instead of 71 cents. Postcard card rates will remain the same : Mailing a postcard will run travelers 35 cents.

: Mailing a postcard will run travelers 35 cents. Priority Mail prices will jump by 5.9 percent on average: A small box that previously cost $7.20 will rise to $7.90, while a medium box will jump from $13.65. to $14.35.

A small box that previously cost $7.20 will rise to $7.90, while a medium box will jump from $13.65. to $14.35. Priority Mail Express fees will increase 3.9 percent: Those looking to ship an envelope ASAP can expect to pay $25.50 instead of $24.70.

The Postal Service lost $3.9 billion in 2018, attributing the losses to drops in mail volume and the costs of pensions and health care. It marked the 12th year in a row the agency reported a loss despite growth in package shipping.

Taxes do not fund the agency. The USPS runs on the sale of its products and services.

"We will take all appropriate actions within our control to ensure that we can continue to fulfill our primary mission to provide prompt, reliable and efficient service to American businesses and consumers in all communities in our country," Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan said in a prepared statement.

In December 2017, President Donald Trump criticized the USPS via Twitter, suggesting that shipping costs were too low.

"Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer?" Trump tweeted. "Should be charging MUCH MORE!"

For more information about the postal price changes, go online to USPS.com.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What you need to know about US Postal Service's 2019 price changes