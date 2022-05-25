What we know about the Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Names of the victims released

At least 19 students and two adults died in a shooting at a South Texas elementary school Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that the gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire with a handgun and possibly a rifle before officers reportedly killed the 18-year-old.

Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting but have said the shooter was a resident of the community.

Conformed names of the Uvalde school shooting victims

Families and friends are mourning the loss of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting. According to USA Today reporters, the list of confirmed victims currently includes:

Eva Mireles, fourth grade teacher

Irma Garcia, fourth grade teacher

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Jose Flores, 10

All the deaths in the Uvalde school shooting occurred in one grade-school classroom

Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said all fatalities and injuries took place inside one classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to CNN.

He said law enforcement officers went around the school and eventually forced entry into the classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself and killed 21 people. Multiple children were wounded, but the exact number is unknown.

"It's a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there ... It was a classroom setting, a typical classroom setting where you have mass groups of children inside that classroom all together, with nowhere to go," Olivarez told CNN.

Olivarez said all families were notified, and the victims were removed and identified.

Uvalde school shooting suspect recently bought weapons

The gunman legally purchased two AR rifles in the past two weeks, according to a briefing by state and federal officials provided to Texas officials.

In the briefing provided to the American-Statesman by Sen. John Whitmire, the gunman bought the weapons May 17 and May 20 from a local federal firearms licensee, American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski reported.

BREAKING: The shooter in the Robb Elementary School had legally purchased two AR platform rifles on May 17 and May 20 from a 'local federal firearms licensee,' according to a briefing given to Texas Sen. John Whitmire. One rifle was in his crashed truck at the scene. (1/3) — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 25, 2022

The other rifle was with the shooter. On May 18, the suspect bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, according to the briefing. ATF paperwork shows he likely lived with his grandmother, where she was shot. Authorities say he was wearing a plate carrier with no ballistic armor.(2/3) — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 25, 2022

According to the briefing, one of the guns was in his car at the scene; the other was with his body inside the school, where officials have determined his grandmother worked until 2020. She also was shot and injured before authorities say the gunman went to the campus.

Officials said in the briefing that the suspect bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on May 18.

What are Texas' gun laws on permits, possessing and purchasing firearms?

Changes to gun laws in Texas — often referred to as constitutional carry or permitless carry — took effect in September 2021.

The law allows handguns to be carried without a permit by Texans age 21 or older with a clean criminal record. A person can carry a handgun either concealed or carried openly in a holster.

The state already did not require a license to openly carry a long gun, and the open carry of handguns with a permit has been legal since 2016.

The law did not change where guns are banned in the state, nor did it change background check requirements while purchasing a gun. Firearm purchases through licensed gun dealers require a background check unless the buyer has a license to carry. Gun purchases through private sellers do not require a background check.

Federal law prohibits the possession of a handgun by anyone younger than 18, but does not provide a minimum age for the possession of long guns.

Under federal regulations:

Licensed firearms dealers may not sell or deliver a handgun or ammunition to anyone under age 21. Unlicensed individuals may not sell or transfer a handgun or ammunition to anyone under age 18, with some exceptions.

For long guns or rifles: Licensed firearms dealers may not sell or deliver to anyone younger than age 18. There are no restrictions for sales or transfers of long guns or rifles from unlicensed individuals.

There are provisions in Texas state law regarding the illegal sale or transfer of firearms that underscore federal regulations.

