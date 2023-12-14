What to know about UW Regents Amy Bogost, Karen Walsh and Jennifer Staton, who changed their votes on diversity, pay raises

Bascom Hill is shown Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the UW-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Three members of the UW Board of Regents changed their votes Wednesday, solidifying a deal the University of Wisconsin System struck with Republicans over diversity and pay raises.

The three regents were Karen Walsh, Amy Bogost and Jennifer Staton.

Here's a few things to know about the people behind the key votes:

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed all three women to the board.

Regent Karen Walsh

Walsh donated about $14,000 to Evers’ gubernatorial campaign, according to campaign finance records. Bogost has given about $1,250 to Democratic politicians

Regent Bogost is serving unconfirmed by the Senate

Bogost joined the board in 2020. She's almost exactly halfway through her seven-year term and remains unconfirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate.

Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said Bogost and the other unconfirmed regents could lose their jobs as soon as January if they voted against the deal.

Jennifer Staton

Walsh was confirmed by the Senate several years ago. Staton got the chamber's stamp of approval last month.

Walsh's career spans journalism, communications, nonprofits

Walsh, who joined the board in 2019, serves as the director of a local family foundation dedicated to advancing human and animal health and welfare. She previously spent 23 years in a variety of communications positions at UW-Madison and did a stint as a Wisconsin Public Radio reporter.

She and her husband donated $10 million to the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in 2015 to increase the size of the UW Hospital emergency facility.

Bogost is a lawyer familiar with Title IX

Outside of serving as a regent, which is an unpaid voluntary job, Bogost runs her own law practice based in Madison.

UW Regent Amy Bogost

She specializes in Title IX, a federal gender-equity law, and frequently represents victims of sexual assault. One of her most notable cases was representing the women who accused former UW-Madison Badgers player Quintez Cephus of sexual assault.

Staton is a student veteran

Staton, who joined the board in 2022 for a term ending next May, is studying applied health sciences at UW-Parkside.

From 2007 until 2014, Staton also served in the U.S. Army in various roles, including as a combat medic while deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Walsh, Bogost hold leadership positions on the UW Board of Regents

Walsh and Bogost serve as board president and vice president, respectively.

When they were elected to their leadership positions in 2022, it marked the first time two women had led the board in UW System history.

Walsh and Bogost are Badgers

Walsh graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from UW-Madison.

Bogost graduated with a degree in political science and history from UW-Madison. She earned her law degree from Chicago Kent College of Law.

Bogost is passionate about Indigenous issues

During Bogost's time on the board, she has elevated issues related to Native students and the relationship campuses have with tribal nations.

More: Wisconsin 'trial college' gives Indigenous advocates the skills to work in tribal courts

Bogost has taught at the National Tribal Trial College, which is co-sponsored by UW Law School. The six-month program is the only one of its kind in the country. Instead of teaching outsiders how to work within a tribal nation’s legal system, the program provides legal advocacy training to Native people.

