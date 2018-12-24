What You Should Know About Valley National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:VLY) Risks

Post-GFC recovery has led to improving credit quality and a strong growth environment for the banking sector. As a small-cap bank with a market capitalisation of US$2.9b, Valley National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:VLY) profit and value are directly affected by economic growth. This is because borrowers’ demand for, and ability to repay, their loans depend on the stability of their salaries and interest rates. Risk associated with repayment is measured by bad debt which is written off as an expense, impacting Valley National Bancorp’s bottom line. Today we will analyse Valley National Bancorp’s level of bad debt and liabilities in order to understand the risk involved with investing in the bank.
Does Valley National Bancorp Understand Its Own Risks?
Valley National Bancorp’s ability to forecast and provision for its bad loans indicates it has a good understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If the bank provisions for more than 100% of the bad debt it actually writes off, then it is considered to be relatively prudent and accurate in its bad debt provisioning. Given its high bad loan to bad debt ratio of 184.99% Valley National Bancorp has cautiously over-provisioned 84.99% above the appropriate minimum, indicating a safe and prudent forecasting methodology, and its ability to anticipate the factors contributing to its bad loan levels.
How Much Risk Is Too Much?
Valley National Bancorp is engaging in risking lending practices if it is over-exposed to bad debt. Typically, loans that are “bad” and cannot be recuperated by the bank should comprise less than 3% of its total loans. Bad debt is written off when loans are not repaid. This is classified as an expense which directly impacts Valley National Bancorp’s bottom line. The bank’s bad debt only makes up a very small 0.33% to total debt which means means the bank has very strict bad debt management and faces insignificant levels of default.
How Big Is Valley National Bancorp’s Safety Net?
Valley National Bancorp profits from lending out its various forms of borrowings and charging interest rates. Deposits from customers tend to carry the lowest risk due to the relatively stable interest rate and amount available. Generally, the higher level of deposits a bank retains, the less risky it is deemed to be. Valley National Bancorp’s total deposit level of 82% of its total liabilities is very high and is well-above the sensible level of 50% for financial institutions. This may mean the bank is too cautious with its level of its safer form of borrowing and has plenty of headroom to take on risker forms of liability.
