What we know about Vanderburgh County deputy's death during training

EVANSVILLE — A day after a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputy died during what officials say was a training exercise, few details were known about his death: including how he died, and what exactly was happening when he did.

Asson Hacker

Asson (or Ason) Hacker, 33, died Thursday afternoon, but the sheriff's office hasn't disclosed where the training took place or what the specific exercises entailed.

On Friday afternoon, coroner Steve Lockyear said Hacker's autopsy had been completed, but he declined to release a cause of death, "pending the results of lab tests."

"These tests can take up to three weeks to complete," he said in an email to media organizations. Lockyear told the Courier & Press Hacker hadn't sustained any "obvious" injuries that would explain his death.

According to a news release from sheriff Noah Robinson, Hacker was "participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital." The husband and father reportedly never regained consciousness.

Robinson said his office would release additional details "in the coming days." Robinson declined to answer questions Friday morning about where the training took place.

"We ask for patience during this difficult period for our office," Robinson said.

What was happening when Hacker died?

Hacker, who joined the sheriff's office in December, was reportedly completing his basic training when he fell ill, according to Robinson.

Area law enforcement often train with the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which provides training to police officers and deputies from multiple agencies, including new recruits. But it remains unclear if SWILEA conducted the training Thursday afternoon.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch said its records listed no medic runs or other dispatches near SWILEA's listed address at the C.K. Newsome Community Center. There also didn't appear to be any indication of Hacker's death over the police scanner Thursday afternoon.

Who was Asson Hacker?

Hacker had been working as a sheriff's deputy for four months. He and his wife, Kourtney, have three children together.

A native of Bedford, Indiana, Hacker was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence, where he excelled at basketball for the Stars.

